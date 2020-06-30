BusinessWire

MACH Alliance Demonstrates Vision for Modern Tech Ecosystem at Debut Webinar Next Week

Group calls on like-minded companies to attend next week's discussion and join the MACH Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO & MUNICH & NEWTOWN, Pa. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Commerce--Today, the MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, issues an open call to all fast-growing SaaS startups and scaleups to join its open ecosystem of like-minded independent technology and services companies.


Algolia, Amplience, Cloudinary, commercetools, Constructor.io, Contentful, Contentstack, E2X, EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM), Fluent commerce, Frontastic, Mobify, Valtech and Vue Storefront have already joined as inaugural members, and the Alliance invites like-minded companies to do the same. Ideal sectors that should consider joining, include:

  • Commerce
  • Content management
  • Customer relationship management
  • Data management
  • Digital experience
  • Enterprise communication
  • Enterprise resource planning (ERP)
  • Order management systems
  • Personalization

At its debut webinar on July 7, the founding members will present what the Alliance is, what it aims to achieve and why enterprises need composable, best-of-breed solutions to modernize their digital infrastructure. The C-level executive roundtable will also highlight why single vendor technology platforms are no longer the best option and open tech ecosystems are the way of the future. Panelists include:

  • Dirk Hoerig, CEO at commercetools
  • Neha Sampat, CEO at Contentstack
  • Auke van Urk, CTO at Valtech, on the MACH Alliance advisory board
  • Elaina Shekhter, CMO at EPAM, on the MACH Alliance advisory board

The MACH Alliance launched in June 2020 and is rooted in the common belief that the interoperability and open architecture of modern software will propel current and future digital experiences.

For more information about how your company can join the MACH Alliance, visit: www.machalliance.org/

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(3)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

Founding members include: commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn


