Lyft Launches Subscription Ride Plan

Lyft, the second-largest ride sharing company in the U.S., has launched the All-Access Plan: a subscription where passengers pay upfront every 30 days to lock in a set price for their rides.

With an All-Access Plan, you get 30 rides (up to $15 each) when you pay one price of $299 every 30 days. Essentially, you save $151 a month with the plan if you use Lyft 30 times per month and you can cancel anytime.

Lyft is touting the subscription as a way to save money compared to owning a car.

With the All-Access Lyft subscription, you pay $299 every 30 days to get these benefits:

30 rides

$0 per ride (up to $15 each)

5% off additional rides

Note: Plan applies to all ride types, but rides do not roll over to the following period. If a ride goes over $15, you just pay the difference.