Lusitania Utilizes ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to Protect Its Diverse Backup Environment

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BackupSolution--ExaGrid® today announced that CloudComputing.pt, Portugal’s premier enterprise cloud computing strategy provider, led Lusitania Seguros to install ExaGrid’s Tiered Backup Storage solution, which bolstered the insurance company’s data protection by increasing the capacity and variety of its data backups.

Lusitania emerged in the insurance market in 1986 as the first Insurance Company with 100% Portuguese capital. Since then, and over more than 30 years, it has always designed itself as a company with an eye on the future. A reliable partner in all situations, focusing on creating value for the national economy, in order to contribute decisively to the progress and well-being of the entire Portuguese society.

The IT staff at Lusitania had modernized its infrastructure and used Veeam to back up its VMware environment, but needed to add to that as the company’s data and backup needs grew. “We wanted to expand our Veeam solution and we also needed to back up more Oracle databases and file servers, but we didn’t have enough time in our backup window to add more backup jobs,” said Miguel Rodelo, senior systems engineer at Lusitania. “We decided to test new solutions, and started to request proofs of concept (POC) for different products.”

Rodelo and his enterprise IT provider, David Domingos, chief sales officer at CloudComputing.pt, had attended VMWorld 2018 in Barcelona, where they stopped by the ExaGrid booth at the conference to learn more about the tiered backup storage solution, and ended up requesting a POC. “We decided together to bet on the ExaGrid technology,” said Rodelo. “I said that if the technology is as good as it claims to be I will buy it, and my reseller said that if it was that good, he would tell every client in Portugal about it.

“ExaGrid was the last POC that we were analyzing, and it ended up being the fastest and easiest to implement, and compared to the other products we were looking into at the same time, it was clear that ExaGrid offered the best backup performance, especially when it came to our Oracle data. I expected ExaGrid to integrate well with Veeam, and it did, but when I saw that I can also use Oracle RMAN to make direct backups to ExaGrid, I decided to implement ExaGrid as our central data storage for backups,” said Rodelo.

After working with ExaGrid to deliver high-performance backup storage to his client at Lusitania, David Domingos is eager to recommend the tiered backup storage solution to more CloudComputing.pt clients. “One of the best features of the ExaGrid system is that the client doesn’t feel the impact of data deduplication because of the Landing Zone feature. When you look at traditional storage, you run into capacity issues, but ExaGrid’s deduplication resolves those issues. In addition, ExaGrid speaks all of the languages of the backup apps and software, so if a client is using multiple approaches, such as Veeam and Oracle RMAN, or even Commvault or Veritas, ExaGrid will support all of them. ExaGrid is versatile and that adds to the value it brings our clients.”

ExaGrid writes backups directly to a disk-cache Landing Zone, avoiding inline processing and ensuring the highest possible backup performance, which results in the shortest backup window. Adaptive Deduplication performs deduplication and replication in parallel with backups so that an RTO and RPO can be easily met. Available system cycles are utilized to perform deduplication and offsite replication for an optimal recovery point at the disaster recovery site. Once complete, the onsite data is protected and immediately available in its full undeduplicated form for fast restores, VM Instant Recoveries, and tape copies while the offsite data is ready for disaster recovery.

Read the complete Success Story to learn more about Rodelo’s experience using ExaGrid. ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivaled customer support.

About CloudComputing.pt

CloudComputing.pt was founded in 2010 with the objective to provide services to the corporate market based on Cloud Computing, Mobility and Information Security. The motivation to work in these fields is based on the strategic view that the organization's efficiency is measured by the capacity to share business information in real time with the right people in a safe manner anywhere. This way we promote clients' continuous innovation and value, based on the following skills: UEM Security, Identity and Access Management, Cloud and On-Premise Security and Infrastructure.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

