Lucid Motors Goes Public Via SPAC

NEWARK — Lucid Motors, a maker of luxury electric cars based in Newark, went public Monday via a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV. The combined company will now operate as Lucid Group, Inc. Shares in the company trade under the symbol LCID and were up 11% Monday.

“Lucid’s mission is to truly mass industrialize electric cars and electric powertrain systems through the development of the most advanced technology imaginable,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. “Lucid Air represents the next generation of EVs and creates new standards for interior comfort, range, efficiency and power. We are on track to meet our projected deliveries for the next two years, and we look forward to delighting our customers around the world with the best electric vehicles ever created.”

Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of Churchill Capital Corp IV, prior to the business combination, said, “Lucid has industry-leading technology, clear demand for its products, and is on track to deliver revenue-generating cars to customers in the second half of this year. We are excited to support Lucid’s transition into a public company and confident in its ability to address unmet needs in the automotive industry, which is moving towards electrification at a rapid pace and on a global scale.”

The company’s first vehicle under development is the Lucid Air which starts at $69,900 before tax credits. Lucid recently passed 11,000 paid reservations for Lucid Air, including the fully reserved Dream Edition, the Grand Touring edition, and both Touring and Pure versions. The company is now currently producing Lucid Air at its factory in Arizona and conducting quality validation checks as a precursor to customer deliveries. Some of the Air models will have a driving range of over 500 miles before recharging.

