Lucasfilm Launching Darth Vader VR Series

ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment division, has unveiled the title of their highly anticipated virtual reality project,Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, at Oculus Connect 5 in San Jose. The first episode of the three-part series is set to launch in 2019 on the newly announced Oculus Quest from Facebook.

Vicki Dobbs Beck, ILMxLAB Executive in Charge, and David S. Goyer, award-winning Writer and Executive Producer, joined together onstage for the surprise reveal. In addition to the official series title, they announced ILMxLAB’s collaboration with Oculus and gave a first look by sharing the official teaser trailer which closed out the livestreamed keynote.

The series takes place between Star Wars – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope, and is connected to ILMxLAB and The VOID’s location-based hyper-reality experienceStar Wars: Secrets of the Empire.

“We always look for opportunities to explore the Star Wars universe in new ways,” said Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm. “ILMxLAB is very excited to be working with David S. Goyer on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars experience which allows fans to travel to Darth Vader’s fiery, lava-ridden fortress and wield a lightsaber on his home turf.”

“Our mission at ILMxLAB is to have fans ‘Step Inside Our Stories,’ and Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series represents a significant step forward in that ongoing quest.” said Vicki Dobbs Beck, ILMxLAB Executive in Charge. “Our friends at Oculus share ILMxLAB’s ambition to bring compelling immersive narratives to life and using Oculus’ hardware, we will invite fans to experience Darth Vader as never before.”