LPL Financial Adds YCharts to Vendor Affinity Program To Strengthen Advisor Investment Research and Client Communication Toolset

A new relationship with YCharts will provide LPL Financial-affiliated advisors with discounted access to a suite of powerful investment analysis tools that simplify client engagements, optimize workflows, and enable smarter investment decisions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YCharts, an investment research, analytics, and client communications platform, today announced it has been selected for inclusion in LPL Financial's ("LPL") Vendor Affinity Program.

LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program is designed to help advisors reduce the complexity and costs of running their businesses, curating a network of third-party vendors that have agreed to provide their products and services to LPL advisors at discounted prices. Vendors are selected for inclusion in the program based on advisor demand, the ease of using their products or services, and their ability to meet LPL’s security and compliance requirements.

Through the Vendor Affinity Program, LPL’s more than 17,000 affiliated financial advisors will have access to YCharts’ powerful applications and expansive data to streamline investment research and client communications workflows in a number of ways, including:

Simplifying security research and comparison with predictive search, automated workflows and pre-built templates that save financial advisors time

Uncovering data-driven investment ideas with stock and fund screeners that feature customizable scoring models to identify securities that meet client needs

Building, visualizing and comparing investment strategies using portfolio management and charting tools to share investment concepts and advisor insights with clients and prospects

Creating an engaging, personalized client experience with customizable and compliance-friendly reports, including capabilities to analyze and compare portfolios, mutual funds and other securities using branded, clean visuals

Tracking and monitoring model strategies, individual securities, macroeconomic trends, events, news and more, all in a customizable market dashboard

“LPL is committed to offering the tools, resources and technology our advisors need to successfully run their practices and build long-lasting relationships with their clients,” said Burt White, LPL Financial Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer. “LPL’s size, scale and deep industry relationships give us the ability to provide these solutions to our advisors at a cost savings, and we are looking forward to adding YCharts’ investment platform to our Vendor Affinity Program.”

“Joining LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program is a proud moment and natural next step for YCharts; we’re excited to continue serving our hundreds of existing LPL clients and to extend that service to LPL’s entire community of financial advisors,” said Sean Brown, President and CEO at YCharts. “Today’s investors want more communication from their financial advisors and they want those engagements to be increasingly personalized. Our mission is to provide financial advisors with mobile-friendly, easy-to-use tools, value-add resources and best-of-breed customer support to help them keep their clients happy and grow their business.”

For more resources on how LPL-affiliated financial advisors can get started on YCharts, please email lplsales@ycharts.com, schedule a demo at get.ycharts.com/request-a-demo, or visit ycharts.com.

About YCharts

YCharts is an investment research platform that enables smarter investments and better client communications, serving a client base of more than 5,000 RIAs, financial planners, and asset managers who oversee more than $750 billion in assets. YCharts provides intuitive tools that help advisors optimize their investment strategies, and customizable sales enablement materials that support advisors' and asset managers' business development. A leading financial research platform, YCharts offers comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics for equity, mutual fund, and ETF data and analysis. As a modern, user-friendly platform for security research, portfolio construction, idea generation, and market monitoring, YCharts enables vast time savings and serves as an affordable alternative to terminal-based tools. For more information, visit ycharts.com, contact sales@ycharts.com, or follow on Twitter at @ycharts.

