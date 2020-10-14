Local Logic Selected for 2021 REACH Canada Accelerator

Location-based data and analytics platform will join seven other companies in program aimed at introducing groundbreaking new technologies to the real estate industry

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Local Logic, a data and analytics platform that provides powerful location-based insights to homebuyers and real estate professionals, today announced that it has been selected by REACH Canada as a member of its core program cohort for 2020.

REACH Canada is a growth technology accelerator program helping launch companies into the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries.

“REACH is one of the most prestigious and innovative accelerators in the fast-growing real estate technology space, and we are thrilled to join the other groundbreaking companies in their inaugural cohort for Canada,” said Local Logic Co-Founder and CEO Vincent Charles-Hodder. “We look forward to having them as a partner as we continue to refine our product and present our unique solutions to new customers across the real estate industry.”

Local Logic offers the single-largest unique location data set in North America - incorporating over 30 million data points spanning more than 200 million properties across the U.S. and Canada. By combining traditional property data, such as property history, demographics and market comparisons, with a vast trove of other non-traditional data sources, its platform is able to create powerful analyses and precise scores for factors that extend well beyond the property level, such as noise, vibrancy and walkability.

Those unparalleled insights empower a wide range of customers - helping real estate agents and prospective homebuyers find a property that suits their specific needs, and guiding developers, investment teams and other real estate professionals as they make critical decisions about the future of not just individual buildings, but entire neighborhoods.

REACH Canada is conducted by Second Century Ventures, the venture capital arm of the National Association of Realtors. The program currently manages a portfolio of 82 technology companies, leveraging its global partnerships and network of executives within real estate and other adjacent industries to launch and accelerate their growth.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a data and analytics platform that quantifies the qualities of any given location — from suburban homes and strip malls to urban high-rises and restaurants. Founded by a team of urban planners, engineers, data scientists, and real estate experts, the company combines geospatial, user-generated, and real estate data to offer a holistic perspective on location, the way people perceive and value it, and how technology can introduce transparency into the real estate market.

With more than 20 million unique data points - the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada - Local Logic aspires to guide the decisions of online consumers when looking for real estate or travel accommodations, and to offer predictive, precise analytics to inform decision makers investing in the urban environment. Learn more at locallogic.co.

