Livindi Announces Livindi Logistics to help Facilities Quickly Implement Virtual Visitation, Telehealth and Monitoring

Prevents Loneliness Using Sensors, Wearables, Video Chat and Picture Sharing

WAYLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AARP--Livindi, Inc., a leader in connected care, today announced Livindi Logistics to help organizations rapidly deploy Livindi technology to clients, customers and participants who may be at risk of social isolation and would benefit from these devices at unprecedented time.

Healthcare Companies, State Agencies, Insurers, Senior Living Facilities and Home Healthcare agencies require help to rapidly deploy technology to their customers. Because Livindi is the only HIPAA compliant, out of the box, 4GLTE tablet and ambient sensor device available today that combines the ability to communicate with audio and video, monitor without requiring a wearable and provide care service using their call center, customers rely on Livindi for immediate and ongoing support for their customer.

“Livindi Logistics allows our customer to focus on the customer while we worry about the technology,” Says Richard Watkins, Livindi’s CTO, “State and local grants and changes in reimbursement regulations for remote care and telemedicine have resulted in increased sales to help families, caregivers, medical and non-medical personnel to connect and adhere to strict social distancing guidelines. Seniors grappling with social isolation are at risk for anxiety detrimental to their health, safety and morale at home, in senior living facilities and nursing homes.”

“When a healthcare worker exposed me to the virus, I had to spend two weeks in isolation. When caring for my chronic conditions became difficult, I broke my wrist and loneliness set in. I could reach out to talk to Livindi and my family,” said Cory Thomson, “Livindi kept me safe.”

Livindi’s technology connects family members and caregivers with seniors for virtual visits, monitoring and check-ins. It facilitates visual contact with isolated older adults, keeps family members accessible to an older adult who needs emotional support and social interaction, and offers caregivers a chance to watch for illness symptoms.

Livindi keeps families connected with LivindiPad, a tablet for seniors. Simply touching a picture on the screen starts a video call. Voice to text helps those with diminished hearing. Families can send pictures to a digital picture frame. Livindi includes a set of sensors which monitor activity and environment and recognize behavioral changes. When a potential issue is identified, Livindi alerts caregivers on their smart phones. Livindi comes pre-configured and connected to the Internet. Livindi is available now and setup takes minutes.

About Livindi

Livindi is an in-home connected care platform for seniors, caregivers, senior living providers and insurers to communicate, monitor, and deliver care services. Livindi’s customers include United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH) and AetnaCVS (NYSE:CVS).

