LiveWorld Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Total revenues were approximately $2.1 million for the second quarter, as compared to the approximately $1.9 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2019. This was an increase of approximately $208,000 or 11% when compared to the second quarter of 2019. Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $4.0 million, as compared to the $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This was an increase of approximately $401,000 or 11% when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Healthcare related revenues grew 17% when comparing the second quarter of 2020 to 2019, and grew 16% when comparing the six months ended June 30th.

We reported a net income for the quarter of approximately $28,000, or 4% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $69,000, or 3% of total revenues reported for the second quarter of 2020. The company had a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of approximately $61,000, or 0% of total revenues, as compared to the net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of approximately $413,000, or 11% of total revenues.

We finished the second quarter with approximately $2.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to the approximately $730,000 at the end of 2019. We received proceeds from a loan of approximately $1.0 million, while cash from operations was approximately $1.0 million, an increase of approximately $277,000 or 38%.

“ In the second quarter we saw overall revenues grow, combined with reduced operating expenses, resulting in a positive income from operations,” said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “ We anticipate continued improved operating margins for the remainder of 2020, when compared to 2019.”

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld’s Investor Relations page).

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency and software company specializing in social media solutions that help companies build stronger customer relationships. We provide consulting, strategy, and creative along with human agents, conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. Our solutions empower companies to deepen relationships with customers, professionals, patients and healthcare providers with emotion driven behavior change through conversations and campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 2,033 $ 730 Accounts receivable, net 1,488 843 Prepaid expenses 77 154 Total current assets 3,598 1,727 Property and equipment, net 16 15 Other assets 25 31 Total assets $ 3,639 $ 1,773 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 70 $ 190 Accrued employee expenses 562 388 Other accrued liabilities 60 33 Loan 1,027 --------- Deferred revenue 1,179 383 Total current liabilities 2,898 994 Total liabilities 2,898 994 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 143,629 143,606 Accumulated deficit (142,922) (142,861) Total stockholders' equity 741 779 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,639 $ 1,773

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 2,110 $ 1,902 $ 4,009 $ 3,608 Cost of revenues 1,075 901 2,018 1,757 Gross Margin 1,035 1,001 1,991 1,851 Operating Expense Product development 223 303 464 656 Sales and marketing 241 284 535 589 General and administrative 480 478 986 1,011 Total operating expense 944 1,065 1,985 2,256 Income / (loss) from operations 91 (64) 6 (405) Income / (loss) before tax 91 (64) 6 (405) Other Income / (expense) (63) 1 (65) 1 Provision for income taxes ---------- 6 2 9 Net income / (loss) 28 (69) (61) (413) Basic income / (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.01) Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 40,531,401 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.01) Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 40,531,401 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 2 $ 5 $ 5 $ 11 Product development 3 5 6 11 Sales and marketing 3 4 5 10 General and administrative 4 6 8 14 Total stock-based compensation $ 12 $ 20 $ 24 $ 46

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 28 $ (69) $ (61) $ (413) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 2 5 5 11 Stock-based compensation 12 20 24 46 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 907 116 (645) (108) Other assets 25 99 82 (10) Accounts payable (63) (92) (120) 31 Accrued liabilities 225 31 202 11 Deferred revenue (40) 137 796 172 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,096 247 283 (260) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (7) --------- (7) (4) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7) --------- (7) (4) Cash flows from financing activities: Capital Investment ---------- --------- ---------- 300 Loan 609 --------- 1,027 --------- Proceeds from exercise of stock options ---------- --------- ---------- --------- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 609 --------- 1,027 300 Change in cash and cash equivalent 1,698 247 1,303 36 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 335 941 730 1,152 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,033 $ 1,188 $ 2,033 $ 1,188 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income taxes paid ---------- 6 2 9

