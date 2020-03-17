Lifeloc Reports 2019 Full Year Results

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol testing devices, has announced financial results for the 2019 fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Financial Highlights

Lifeloc Technologies posted annual net revenue of $8.752 million resulting in 2019 after tax net income of $626 thousand, or $0.26 per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $8.438 million for 2018, with net income of $217 thousand, or $0.09 per diluted share. The 2019 results include a one-time gain of $225 thousand from a licensing settlement. Without this one-time gain, pretax net income would have been $462 thousand. Without this one-time gain, revenue for 2019 grew 4% over the prior year. Our balance sheet grew stronger as well, with a growth in cash of $398 thousand and debt reduction of $43 thousand.

In 2019 Lifeloc released its second generation, patent protected EasyCal® calibration station. This new model is now capable of calibrating the entire line of Lifeloc professional breath alcohol testers. New features of our automated calibration station include RFID (radio frequency identification) registration of calibration gas standards. These features further automate the calibration process and increase the separation between Lifeloc and its competitors.

Also in 2019, Lifeloc began the targeted release of our new platform breath alcohol testers, the LX9 and LT7. The LX9 adds new modes of communication while both the LX9 and LT7 have wide temperature use ranges and are readily configurable for custom usages. Both the LX9 and LT7 models were added to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s conforming product list in November 2019. Both models are receiving positive customer reviews.

The release of these new products represents the completion of multiyear research and development investments to offer leading technology to our industry. With these projects winding down, our R&D decreased to 12% of revenue in 2019. However, we expect R&D spending to increase in 2020 as we invest for the significant growth opportunities of alcohol monitoring and drug detection. In the first quarter of 2020, we expect to release the redesigned Real-Time Alcohol Detection and Reporting (R.A.D.A.R.®) device. We also plan to deploy additional resources toward the development of our rapid drug detection system based on the SpinDx™ technology. It is anticipated that our rapid drug detection system will include a rapid, quantitative marijuana breathalyzer. This remains our most critical goal, but there is still substantial work to be done.

“Our new product releases contributed to the growth experienced in 2019 and are expected to continue to drive growth in 2020. We proceed toward our strategic objectives, which are to gain market share with superior products, add value to our breath alcohol testers via automation and monitoring capability, and ultimately leverage the ease-of-use of our breath testers to develop drug testing devices,” commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. “Looking forward, we see the Coronavirus COVID-19 as a significant risk and disruption for early 2020, both for the supply chain and customer demand. We have taken steps intended to keep our workers safe and to secure the necessary raw materials to keep production running. We hope the broader adoption of the new LX platform as well as the release of the redesigned R.A.D.A.R devices will outweigh the short-term demand disruption during this early 2020 challenge.”

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements.

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Balance Sheets ASSETS December 31, CURRENT ASSETS: 2019 2018 Cash $ 3,185,996 $ 2,788,327 Accounts receivable, net 641,239 675,136 Inventories, net 1,986,299 1,290,607 Income taxes receivable 6,750 90,629 Prepaid expenses and other 18,857 35,155 Total current assets 5,839,141 4,879,854 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost: Land 317,932 317,932 Building 1,928,795 1,928,795 Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software 569,448 569,448 Production equipment, software and space modifications 976,621 800,569 Training courses 432,375 432,375 Office equipment, software and space modifications 208,986 241,836 Sales and marketing equipment, and space modifications 232,600 219,797 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications 172,429 159,810 Less accumulated depreciation (1,959,541 ) (1,649,203 ) Total property and equipment, net 2,879,645 3,021,359 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net 145,323 158,147 Deposits and other 74,027 140,452 Deferred taxes 86,658 79,869 Total other assets 306,008 378,468 Total assets $ 9,024,794 $ 8,279,681 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 261,798 $ 343,783 Term loan payable, current portion 44,879 43,207 Customer deposits 214,031 19,265 Accrued expenses 290,458 250,912 Deferred revenue, current portion 45,874 44,218 Reserve for warranty expense 45,000 40,000 Total current liabilities 902,040 741,385 TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 1,324,467 1,369,347 DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion 6,066 8,212 Total liabilities 2,232,573 2,118,944 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding 4,603,304 4,597,646 Retained earnings 2,188,917 1,563,091 Total stockholders' equity 6,792,221 6,160,737 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,024,794 $ 8,279,681 LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Statements of Income Years Ended December 31, REVENUES: 2019 2018 Product sales $ 8,251,570 $ 8,104,003 Royalties 411,111 247,765 Rental income 89,142 85,886 Total 8,751,823 8,437,654 COST OF SALES 4,815,820 4,628,403 GROSS PROFIT 3,936,003 3,809,251 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 1,038,227 1,121,827 Sales and marketing 1,240,773 1,251,388 General and administrative 1,175,788 1,165,413 Total 3,454,788 3,538,628 OPERATING INCOME 481,215 270,623 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Settlement proceeds 225,199 - Interest income 38,750 25,624 Interest expense (57,802 ) (61,650 ) Total 206,147 (36,026 ) NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES 687,362 234,597 (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES (61,536 ) (17,433 ) NET INCOME $ 625,826 $ 217,164 NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.26 $ 0.09 NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.26 $ 0.09 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,454,116 2,454,116 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,454,116 2,512,445

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Statements of Cash Flows Years Ended December 31, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2019 2018 Net income $ 625,826 $ 217,164 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided from operating activities- Depreciation and amortization 412,529 416,896 Provision for doubtful accounts, net change - (5,000 ) Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change 20,000 60,000 Deferred taxes, net change (6,789 ) (13,338 ) Reserve for warranty expense, net change 5,000 - Stock based compensation expense related to stock options 5,658 17,469 Changes in operating assets and liabilities- Accounts receivable 33,897 (76,810 ) Inventories (715,692 ) (175,504 ) Income taxes receivable 83,879 30,772 Prepaid expenses and other 16,298 (13,351 ) Deposits and other 66,425 118,585 Accounts payable (81,985 ) 46,687 Customer deposits 194,766 (29,498 ) Accrued expenses 39,546 (13,378 ) Deferred revenue (490 ) (10,390 ) Net cash provided from operating activities 698,868 570,304 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, equipment and space modifications (256,906 ) (402,147 ) Patent filing expense - (6,750 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (256,906 ) (408,897 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments made on term loan (44,293 ) (42,535 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (44,293 ) (42,535 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 397,669 118,872 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,788,327 2,669,455 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 3,185,996 $ 2,788,327 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 56,717 $ 58,847 Cash paid for income tax $ 38,000 $ -

