LICT Corporation Board of Directors Has Approved Charitable Giving to Help Our Communities Cope With Health and Economic Issues Related to COVID-19

RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of LICT Corporation (“LICT” OTC Pink ®: LICT) approved a charitable contribution program in order to help our communities cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, each of our 338 teammates, together with their companies are ready, at their option, to work with school districts in our service areas to identify families in need and is donating the needed equipment to get children who are “sheltered at home” back to learning.

LICT is committed to giving back to our communities and over the past four years, LICT has made over $5.5 million in charitable contributions.

In addition to the charitable contributions, LICT is committed to providing high speed connectivity to the businesses and families in need in the communities we serve. During this pandemic, LICT is committed to:

not disconnect service to customers that are temporarily unable to pay because of circumstances related to COVID-19;

offer free or discounted internet connectivity to families in need due to the pandemic with school aged children that need connectivity for distance learning; and

set up community WI-FI hot-spot locations to make sure that community members can safely stay connected to information and loved ones.

Dan Hopkins, President and Chief Financial Officer of LICT, said “Our mission is to improve the communities that we serve. Our commitment to that mission is even greater in times of crisis when our communities need us more than ever. We understand the critical importance of staying connected to learning and we want to make sure that children have the equipment and connectivity they need so that they don’t fall behind. Our teammates live in the communities we serve, and we believe it is our responsibility to step up and help out when our communities are in need”.

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated financial results, financing, capital expenditures and corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions, financial markets and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be successful or that financial or other targets will be met. Such forward-looking information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

LICT is a holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and other telecommunications services that actively seeks acquisitions, principally in its existing business areas. LICT is listed on the OTC Pink ® under the symbol LICT. For further information, please visit our website listed above.

