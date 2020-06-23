Liberty Home Guard Launches New Portal Allowing Customers to Manage Their Entire Home Warranty Account Online

Easy-to-use Interface allows customers to conveniently contact their account manager, file claims, add and subtract underwritten appliances from the warranty, and keep track of billing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The home warranty company known for their exceptional service and reputation, Liberty Home Guard, announced the launch of their new customer portal on their website. The interface utilizes advanced technology which allows customers to conveniently manage their home warranty account anywhere, at any time. Liberty Home Guard is taking the next step in working with a growing customer base who have increasingly unique demands for complex home systems and appliances to be underwritten.

The portal provides a simple and easy way for customers to access their accounts and communicate with their account manager from the Liberty Home Guard team. Customers may view and manage their billing and account summary, as well as file claims and follow up on existing ones. Customers can also add on or modify coverage, selecting from a variety of options for how to add or subtract an appliance or home amenity from their warranty. An introductory video can be found on the Liberty Home Guard portal’s login page (https://www.libertyhomeguard.com/customer-login/).

Benjamin Joseph, cofounder of Liberty Home Guard, says, “We wanted to make it easier for our customers to manage their account at their own convenience. Liberty’s services are available in over 40 states, including the District of Columbia, across all four time zones. Our service portal will assist us in quickly and efficiently meeting the ever-changing needs of our nation-wide customer base.”

David Moreno, cofounder of Liberty Home Guard, added, “Our extensive network includes the nation’s best technicians who maintain an ‘LHG-Certified’ status while operating on our platform to ensure that each repair is fixed the first time around. We look forward to making these services more quickly and readily available to our customers around the country by debuting our new customer service portal.”

About Liberty Home Guard

Liberty Home Guard is a New York City-based direct seller of home warranty plans. It offers inexpensive policies that are systems-focused, appliance-focused, or all inclusive and works with a network of independent, licensed contractors in 39 US states including Washington DC. Its board boasts over 100 years of experience in the home services business.

