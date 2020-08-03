Liberty Global Reports Q2 2020 Results

U.K. joint venture with Telefonica proceeding on track1

Best result in over two years for customer and broadband additions

Repurchased over $750 million of stock through the end of July

Q2 loss from continuing operations increased 48% YoY to $504 million

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $1,189 million, effectively flat YoY

DENVER, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Global plc today announced its Q2 2020 financial results. Our former operations in Austria, Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, along with our DTH business (collectively, the "Discontinued Operations") are presented as discontinued operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this release relates only to our continuing operations. Effective with the release of our second quarter earnings we have stopped using the term Operating Cash Flow ("OCF") and now use the term "Adjusted EBITDA" . As we define the term, Adjusted EBITDA has the same meaning as OCF had previously, and therefore does not impact any previously reported amounts.

CEO Mike Fries stated, "Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to effectively navigate through these unprecedented times. Our core focus will always be on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, while delivering an unparalleled connectivity experience for our customers. On that front, our fiber-rich networks continue to perform extremely well despite the surge in usage over the last several months. We understand the importance of seamless connectivity and strive to deliver the best possible products and services to our customers.

Customer satisfaction, as measured by net promoter scores, has been at record highs across the majority of our footprint, which translated into our best net customer and broadband additions since Q3 2017. This result was led by a strong performance at Virgin Media, where we added 24,000 customers, our best Q2 result in four years. Fixed-mobile convergence ("FMC") continues to drive good mobile growth with over 100,000 post-paid additions, and FMC penetrations reaching 23%, 46% and 22% at Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC Switzerland, respectively.

We are making great progress with pre-merger planning for our announced combination of Virgin Media and O2 U.K., and are working closely with the European Commission and U.K. regulators to ensure a smooth review of the transaction.

With respect to our financials, Q2 revenue declined by 4% year-over-year and was impacted by approximately $110 million in generally low margin COVID-19 related impacts. As such, our Adjusted EBITDA performance was resilient, ending the quarter effectively flat compared to the prior-year period. And with a continued decline in our capital intensity, we delivered 14% rebased2 OFCF growth year-over-year.

Despite uncertainty regarding the medium-term impact from the COVID-19 crisis, we are reaffirming all of our original full-year guidance metrics. From a balance sheet perspective, we have refinanced over $10 billion of long-term debt YTD, extended our average tenor3 to over 7 years and lowered our fully-swapped borrowing cost to 4.0% for the Full Company4. As such, our balance sheet remains in great shape with $9.8 billion of total liquidity5 for the Full Company, including $7.4 billion in cash6. During Q2 we remained active on share buybacks, upping our total repurchases to over $750 million spent from mid-February through July."

Q2 Highlights

Q2 reported revenue declined 4.5%; rebased2 revenue decreased 4.3%

Q2 loss from continuing operations increased 48% YoY to $503.8 million

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA7 down 0.2% on a reported basis and 0.4% on a rebased basis to $1,188.5 million

Q2 property & equipment additions were 21.6% of revenue as compared to 24.0% in Q2 2019

Built 126,000 new premises during Q2, including 93,000 in the U.K. & Ireland

Solid balance sheet with $9.8 billion of liquidity 5 for the Full Company 4 Comprised of $4.4 billion of cash, $3.0 billion of investments held under separately managed accounts (SMAs) and $2.4 billion of unused borrowing capacity 8

for the Full Company

Gross and net leverage9 of 5.3x and 3.8x, respectively, on a Full Company basis

Fully-swapped borrowing cost of 4.0% on debt balance of $27.7 billion for the Full Company

Repurchased approximately $750 million of stock through July 31, 2020

Making excellent progress on our announced transaction to combine Virgin Media with O2, the U.K.'s largest mobile operator

Liberty Global (continuing operations) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Change (reported) YoY Change (rebased) YTD 2020 YoY Change (reported) Customers Organic Customer Additions (Losses) 7,700 (28,600 ) 126.9 % (11,200 ) 63.0 % Financial (in millions, except percentages) Revenue $ 2,722.9 $ 2,850.4 (4.5 %) (4.3 %) $ 5,598.7 (2.1 %) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ (503.8 ) $ (339.6 ) (48.4 )% $ 513.9 179.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,188.5 $ 1,190.7 (0.2 %) (0.4 %) $ 2,338.8 (1.5 %) P&E additions $ 588.0 $ 682.7 (13.9 %) $ 1,242.4 (10.1 %) OFCF $ 600.5 $ 508.0 18.2 % 14.2 % $ 1,096.4 10.4 % Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,142.1 $ 1,322.2 (13.6 )% $ 1,591.9 Cash used by investing activities $ (1,285.2 ) $ (315.0 ) (308.0 )% $ (3,634.4 ) Cash used by financing activities $ (938.1 ) $ (857.9 ) (9.3 )% $ (1,721.3 ) Adjusted FCF(i) $ 455.7 $ 591.8 (23.0 )%

(i) Adjusted FCF for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is presented on a pro forma basis, which gives pro forma effect to certain adjustments to our recurring cash flows that we have or expect to realize following the disposition of the Discontinued Operations. For additional details, see the information and reconciliation included within the Glossary.

Customer Growth

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Organic customer net additions (losses) by market U.K./Ireland 23,900 (5,600 ) 22,800 19,900 Belgium (2,900 ) (8,200 ) (10,400 ) (23,400 ) Switzerland (16,400 ) (18,100 ) (32,800 ) (41,700 ) CEE (Poland and Slovakia) 3,100 3,300 9,200 14,900 Total 7,700 (28,600 ) (11,200 ) (30,300 )

Customer Relationships : During Q2 we gained 8,000 customer relationships, as compared to a loss of 29,000 in the prior-year period

: During Q2 we gained 8,000 customer relationships, as compared to a loss of 29,000 in the prior-year period U.K./Ireland : Virgin Media gained 24,000 customer relationships in Q2 as compared to a loss of 6,000 in Q2 2019, as our market leading broadband speeds and FMC bundles led to increased customer satisfaction and contributed to our best Q2 customer net adds since 2016

: Virgin Media gained 24,000 customer relationships in Q2 as compared to a loss of 6,000 in Q2 2019, as our market leading broadband speeds and FMC bundles led to increased customer satisfaction and contributed to our best Q2 customer net adds since 2016 Belgium : Telenet lost 3,000 customer relationships in Q2, which was an improvement compared to a loss of 8,000 in Q2 2019, primarily driven by successful quad-play bundles

: Telenet lost 3,000 customer relationships in Q2, which was an improvement compared to a loss of 8,000 in Q2 2019, primarily driven by successful quad-play bundles Switzerland : Customer attrition of 16,000 in Q2 was a year-over-year improvement compared to a loss of 18,000 in Q2 2019, as commercial momentum improved but was still adversely impacted by competitive market conditions

: Customer attrition of 16,000 in Q2 was a year-over-year improvement compared to a loss of 18,000 in Q2 2019, as commercial momentum improved but was still adversely impacted by competitive market conditions CEE (Poland and Slovakia) : CEE added 3,000 customer relationships in both Q2 2020 and Q2 2019, driven by growth in new build areas

Revenue Highlights

The following table presents (i) revenue of each of our consolidated reportable segments for the comparative periods and (ii) the percentage change from period to period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Six months ended Increase/(decrease) June 30, June 30, Revenue 2020 2019 Reported % Rebased % 2020 2019 Reported % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts U.K./Ireland $ 1,531.8 $ 1,644.0 (6.8 ) (3.6 ) $ 3,152.4 $ 3,305.3 (4.6 ) (2.1 ) Belgium 682.5 713.2 (4.3 ) (5.2 ) 1,400.6 1,425.1 (1.7 ) (2.8 ) Switzerland 299.1 315.0 (5.0 ) (8.6 ) 615.9 631.0 (2.4 ) (5.7 ) CEE 116.2 119.1 (2.4 ) 4.2 235.3 238.2 (1.2 ) 3.8 Central and Corporate 93.7 60.2 55.6 (4.2 ) 194.9 120.9 61.2 2.0 Intersegment eliminations (0.4 ) (1.1 ) N.M. N.M. (0.4 ) (2.1 ) N.M. N.M. Total $ 2,722.9 $ 2,850.4 (4.5 ) (4.3 ) $ 5,598.7 $ 5,718.4 (2.1 ) (2.3 )

______________________________

N.M. - Not Meaningful

Reported revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 4.5% and 2.1% YoY, respectively The decreases were primarily driven by the impact of (i) organic revenue contraction and (ii) negative foreign exchange ("FX") movements, mainly related to the weakening of the British Pound and Euro against the U.S. dollar

Rebased revenue declined 4.3% in Q2 and 2.3% YTD, including: An unfavorable decrease of approximately $28 million in Q2 in U.K./Ireland associated with the pausing or cancellation of certain sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including (i) credits that were given to certain customers and (ii) the estimated impact of certain customers canceling their premium sports subscriptions An unfavorable impact of $5.3 million in Q2 related to revenue recognized by Virgin Media in the second quarter of 2019 in connection with the sale of rights to future commission payments on customer handset insurance arrangements An unfavorable decrease of $2.1 million in Q2 due to the acceleration of revenue from our distribution partner in Switzerland for the broadcast of ice hockey. Switzerland's ice hockey league was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, accordingly, the related revenue for the associated sports rights that would have been recorded during the second quarter of 2020 was recognized during the first quarter of 2020



Q2 2020 Rebased Revenue Growth - Segment Highlights

U.K./Ireland : Rebased revenue decreased 3.6% YoY in Q2, with certain low-margin revenue streams being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including (i) lower cable revenue associated with the aforementioned pausing or cancellation of certain sporting events, (ii) lower handset sales due to retail store closures, (iii) lower revenue from late fees due to the temporary suspension of late payment charges during the lock-down period and (iv) a reduction in revenue from business network services. These decreases were only partially offset by an increase in wholesale revenue related to long-term leases of a portion of our network

Belgium : Rebased revenue declined 5.2% YoY in Q2 driven by (i) lower interconnect revenue, (ii) lower revenue from handset sales and (iii) a decline in advertising and production revenue at De Vijver Media

: Rebased revenue declined 5.2% YoY in Q2 driven by (i) lower interconnect revenue, (ii) lower revenue from handset sales and (iii) a decline in advertising and production revenue at De Vijver Media Switzerland : Rebased revenue declined 8.6% YoY in Q2, primarily due to (i) lower consumer subscription revenue as a result of customer volume losses and ARPU pressure and (ii) lower mobile handset sales

: Rebased revenue declined 8.6% YoY in Q2, primarily due to (i) lower consumer subscription revenue as a result of customer volume losses and ARPU pressure and (ii) lower mobile handset sales CEE (Poland and Slovakia) : Rebased revenue grew 4.2% YoY in Q2, primarily due to an increase in residential cable subscription revenue driven by new build areas and growth in B2B

: Rebased revenue grew 4.2% YoY in Q2, primarily due to an increase in residential cable subscription revenue driven by new build areas and growth in B2B Central and Corporate : Rebased revenue decreased 4.2% YoY in Q2, primarily due to a decrease in CPE sales to the VodafoneZiggo JV

Earnings (loss) from Continuing Operations

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations was ($503.8 million) and ($339.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $513.9 million and ($646.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively

The changes in our earnings (loss) from continuing operations primarily resulted from the net effect of (i) changes in realized and unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net, (ii) decreases in depreciation and amortization, (iii) changes in realized and unrealized gains (losses) due to changes in fair values of certain investments and debt, net, (iv) changes in foreign currency transactions gains (losses), net and (v) decreases in Adjusted EBITDA, as further described below

Adjusted EBITDA Highlights

The following table presents (i) Adjusted EBITDA(*) of each of our consolidated reportable segments for the comparative periods and (ii) the percentage change from period to period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Six months ended Increase/(decrease) June 30, June 30, Adjusted EBITDA 2020 2019 Reported % Rebased % 2020 2019 Reported % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts U.K./Ireland $ 654.9 $ 687.5 (4.7 ) (1.5 ) $ 1,310.3 $ 1,379.7 (5.0 ) (2.5 ) Belgium 354.1 349.4 1.3 3.7 685.7 688.4 (0.4 ) 2.2 Switzerland 150.9 159.8 (5.6 ) (9.9 ) 285.0 316.1 (9.8 ) (12.9 ) CEE 52.7 54.1 (2.6 ) 4.2 107.0 107.8 (0.7 ) 4.5 Central and Corporate (24.1 ) (60.1 ) 59.9 2.7 (49.2 ) (119.4 ) 58.8 3.9 Intersegment eliminations — — N.M. N.M. — 1.4 N.M. N.M. Total $ 1,188.5 $ 1,190.7 (0.2 ) (0.4 ) $ 2,338.8 $ 2,374.0 (1.5 ) (2.0 )

______________________________

N.M. - Not Meaningful

(*) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which we believe is a meaningful measure because it represents a transparent view of our recurring operating performance that is unaffected by our capital structure and allows management to readily view operating trends from a consolidated view. Investors should view consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, earnings or loss from continuing operations and other U.S. GAAP measures of performance. For additional information on our Adjusted EBITDA measure, including a reconciliation to earnings (loss) from continuing operations, see the Glossary.

Reported Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 0.2% and 1.5% YoY, respectively These decreases were primarily driven by (i) the aforementioned negative impact of FX movements and (ii) an organic Adjusted EBITDA decline

Rebased Adjusted EBITDA declined 0.4% and 2.0% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, including: The aforementioned unfavorable impacts of certain revenue items, as discussed in the "Revenue Highlights" section above The following current year impacts: Lower costs of $28.9 million in U.K./Ireland related to credits received during the second quarter of 2020 in connection with the pausing or cancellation of certain sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which offset the aforementioned revenue declines A $12.1 million net favorable impact in Q2 related to certain revenue and costs for sports rights that were accelerated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this respect, certain sports leagues in Belgium and Switzerland were cancelled and, accordingly, $14.2 million of aggregate prepaid amounts for the associated sports rights that were previously scheduled to be expensed during the second quarter of 2020 were recognized during the first quarter of 2020. This decrease in costs was only partially offset by the aforementioned associated $2.1 million decrease in revenue in Switzerland Unfavorable network tax increases of $4.4 million and $14.4 million for Q2 and YTD, respectively, following an increase in the rateable value of our U.K. networks, which is being phased in over a six-year period ending in 2022 Lower call center costs in U.K./Ireland primarily due to lockdowns during the second quarter of 2020 associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented certain outsourced contract services from being performed The following 2019 impacts: Lower severance costs in U.K./Ireland of $6.3 million associated with revisions to our operating model and a decrease in FTEs A favorable decrease in personnel costs in Central and Corporate related to a $5.0 million cash bonus in Q2 2019 associated with the renewal of an existing executive employment contract on similar terms



Q2 2020 Rebased Adjusted EBITDA - Segment Highlights

U.K./Ireland : Rebased Adjusted EBITDA declined 1.5% YoY in Q2 due to the aforementioned revenue performance offset by a decrease in our cost base due to various COVID-19 impacts, including (i) lower programming costs due to the aforementioned credits received during Q2 associated with the pausing or cancellation of certain sporting events, (ii) a reduction in customer care costs due to the temporary closure of offshore call centers, (iii) lower marketing costs and (iv) lower handset sales costs due to store closures. These cost reductions were only partially offset by a $4.4 million net increase in network taxes

: Rebased Adjusted EBITDA declined 1.5% YoY in Q2 due to the aforementioned revenue performance offset by a decrease in our cost base due to various COVID-19 impacts, including (i) lower programming costs due to the aforementioned credits received during Q2 associated with the pausing or cancellation of certain sporting events, (ii) a reduction in customer care costs due to the temporary closure of offshore call centers, (iii) lower marketing costs and (iv) lower handset sales costs due to store closures. These cost reductions were only partially offset by a $4.4 million net increase in network taxes Belgium : Rebased Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% YoY in Q2, primarily due to (i) lower programming, sales and marketing expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and (ii) lower costs related to outsourced labor and professional services, including staff-related expenses and other indirect costs as a result of the continued focus on tight control

: Rebased Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% YoY in Q2, primarily due to (i) lower programming, sales and marketing expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and (ii) lower costs related to outsourced labor and professional services, including staff-related expenses and other indirect costs as a result of the continued focus on tight control Switzerland : Rebased Adjusted EBITDA declined 9.9% YoY in Q2, mainly due to the loss of residential cable subscription revenue, partially offset by lower programming and handset costs

: Rebased Adjusted EBITDA declined 9.9% YoY in Q2, mainly due to the loss of residential cable subscription revenue, partially offset by lower programming and handset costs CEE (Poland and Slovakia) : Rebased Segment Adjusted EBITDA growth of 4.2% YoY in Q2, largely driven by the increase in residential cable subscription revenue

OFCF Highlights

The following table presents (i) OFCF of each of our consolidated reportable segments for the comparative periods and (ii) the percentage change from period to period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Six months ended Increase/(decrease) June 30, June 30, OFCF 2020 2019 Reported % Rebased % 2020 2019 Reported % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts U.K./Ireland $ 332.1 $ 316.1 5.1 8.7 $ 640.9 $ 613.0 4.6 7.3 Belgium 243.8 216.0 12.9 15.4 433.8 413.3 5.0 7.4 Switzerland 96.3 82.5 16.7 10.4 161.2 180.2 (10.5 ) (13.6 ) CEE 31.8 34.4 (7.6 ) (1.4 ) 67.2 66.4 1.2 6.7 Central and Corporate (103.5 ) (141.0 ) 26.6 0.6 (206.7 ) (281.6 ) 26.6 1.3 Intersegment eliminations — — N.M. N.M. — 1.4 N.M. N.M. Total $ 600.5 $ 508.0 18.2 14.2 $ 1,096.4 $ 992.7 10.4 6.0

______________________________

N.M. - Not Meaningful

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Liberty Global Shareholders

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Liberty Global shareholders was ($524.2 million) and $53.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $425.6 million and $60.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively

Leverage and Liquidity

Total principal amount of debt and finance leases : $27.7 billion for the Full Company

: $27.7 billion for the Full Company Leverage ratios 9 : At June 30, 2020, our adjusted gross and net leverage ratios were 5.3x and 3.8x, respectively, on a Full Company basis

: At June 30, 2020, our adjusted gross and net leverage ratios were 5.3x and 3.8x, respectively, on a Full Company basis Average debt tenor 3 : Over 7 years, with ~77% not due until 2026 or thereafter on a Full Company basis

: Over 7 years, with ~77% not due until 2026 or thereafter on a Full Company basis Borrowing costs : Blended, fully-swapped cost of debt was 4.0% for the Full Company

: Blended, fully-swapped cost of debt was 4.0% for the Full Company Liquidity 5: $9.8 billion on a Full Company basis, including (i) $4.4 billion of cash at June 30, 2020, (ii) $3.0 billion of investments held under SMAs and (iii) $2.4 billion of aggregate unused borrowing capacity8 under our credit facilities

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

