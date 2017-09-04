LexisNexis Seeks Startups for Second Accelerator Program

MENLO PARK — After the successful completion of its first 12-week accelerator program for startups in the legal technology space, LexisNexis is announcing a call for a new round of applicants interested in participating in its second legal accelerator program. The new program begins on September 15, 2017.

If selected, participating startups will receive hands-on mentoring, enjoy access to cutting-edge tools, technologies and data, and will have the use a workspace within an award-winning legal tech startup in the Silicon Valley for up to three months for three people. Interested companies should email a one pager to aoh@lexmachina.com

Based in the Menlo Park offices of Lex Machina, the accelerator program was conceived as a vehicle to give startups a leg up in the rapidly expanding legal tech industry, and was launched in April 2017. Participants in the accelerator program receive the guidance of mentors with deep expertise in the legal, technology and startup domains, and benefit from the industry-leading market positions of LexisNexis and Lex Machina. Once again, the program will be led by Lex Machina CEO Josh Becker and LexisNexis’ Chief Product Officer, Jamie Buckley, Vice President of US Product Management, Jeff Pfeifer, Chief Technology Officer, Jeff Reihl, and Lex Machina Chief Evangelist, Owen Byrd.

Topics covered in the curriculum include technology and product development; running an agile product development organization; building a strong company culture; selling to legal departments and law firms; leveraging legal data; and best practices in customer success, marketing and fundraising. Participants in the program gain access to a vast collection of enriched legal data and cutting-edge tools and technologies from LexisNexis, and are able to leverage the company’s established relationships with Stanford University and other leading Bay Area schools, businesses, VCs and influencers to grow their companies.

The call comes on the heels of the completion of the first accelerator program that began in April 2017. The inaugural accelerator participants – Visabot, TagDox, Separate.us, Ping, and JuriLytics – were selected from a list of 40+ promising startups for the innovative nature of their businesses and their unique use of technology in the legal space.

“Our vision for the tech accelerator program was to identify some of the best and brightest legal tech startups, contribute to their early success, and then watch as their innovative technologies and vision transform the way law is practiced,” said Josh Becker, CEO of Lex Machina. “After observing the deep engagement and intense collaboration between participants and mentors, I’m pleased to say the program has exceeded expectations so far, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to select a new group of participants in the near future. We look forward to watching these dynamic organizations grow, prosper and make important contributions to the legal industry in the months and years to come.”