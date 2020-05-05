LeanIX Announces Technology Partnership with Apptio to Deliver Key Data Analytics for IT Spending

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Apptio--LeanIX, a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today announced a product integration with Apptio, the leading provider of Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions to help organizations analyze, plan and optimize technology investments.

With LeanIX as Apptio’s first EA partner, the integration will provide enterprise architects with data-driven investment decisions backed by visibility into total IT costs, complexity and fit.

Slated for release on May 20, in time for EA Connect Day U.S., the integration connects LeanIX’s Enterprise Architecture Suite and Apptio’s IT Financial Management solution, enabling enterprise architects and other enterprise stakeholders to schedule periodic data transfers from LeanIX to Apptio to support cost calculations and allocations.

Later this year, LeanIX will further enhance its integration by importing Apptio costing data. This will allow customers to eliminate the manual maintenance of data and to better explore cost implications within enterprise architecture projects such as application rationalization exercises and cloud migration scenarios.

“ We’re thrilled to work with LeanIX, our first EAM integration partner and a visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for enterprise architecture tools,” said David Scholtz, vice president of global partner strategy and operations at Apptio. “ Apptio solutions enable technology and business leaders to gain transparency to timely and accurate cost information. With this integration, enterprise architects will be able to provide key stakeholders with defensible data backed by cost, risk and fit analysis to help them justify key initiatives and understand the impact to the business.”

“ As more and more CEOs seek to drive digital transformation of their businesses, they need to marry application portfolio management and IT costing to evaluate where to invest,” said André Christ, co-founder and CEO at LeanIX. “ Apptio is the leader in helping businesses understand how IT costs contribute to their organizations’ top-line growth and bottom-line profitability, and by integrating our two solutions we can help accelerate customers’ digital transformation together.”

LeanIX also is thrilled to announce Ed Hayman, Apptio Director of Product Management, will speak about application rationalization during EA Connect Day U.S this month.

About LeanIX:

LeanIX offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for driving Enterprise Architecture and Cloud Governance, enabling companies to accelerate their IT transformation. From on-premises to cloud native and microservices, architecture teams using LeanIX have the power to strategically support their business and take decisions faster. More than 270 global brands including Volkswagen, adidas, Bosch, DHL, Santander, Atlassian, and Zalando rely on LeanIX to improve transparency, visibility, and drive real-time efficiencies. LeanIX addresses IT’s critical need to ensure high-quality, real-time data is accessible to stakeholders whenever needed. Use cases include Cloud Governance, Application Portfolio Management, and Technology Risk Management. LeanIX was founded in 2012 by Jörg Beyer and André Christ. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with U.S. headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, and an office in Hyderabad, India.

To learn more about LeanIX, visit www.leanix.net, @leanix_net on Twitter, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/leanix-gmbh on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Rich Mullikin, APR

Rocket Science PR, for LeanIX

rich@rocketscience.com

Telephone: +1 415 464 8110 x216

Mobile: +1 925 354 7444