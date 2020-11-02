Leading Convenience Store Chain, Kum & Go, Takes Operations to Next Level with Crew

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kum & Go, a leading convenience store chain that operates 400 stores in 11 states, is deploying Crew, the #1 digital workplace platform for frontline teams, to all of its more than 5,000 associates and managers. Kum & Go selected Crew as part of its ongoing commitment to building a world-class employee experience and ensuring that its operations support an outstanding customer experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kum & Go and have them as a close partner,” said Scott Van Brunt, Chief Operating Officer at Crew. “We know that frontline team communication has never been more important, and we are honored to help Kum & Go keep their entire organization connected with the Crew digital workplace. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to work with — Kum & Go is a forward-looking organization, one that will take full advantage of the Crew platform and be at the forefront of what it means to run a world-class retail operation.”

Kum & Go selected Crew for its highly engaging, secure mobile app that transforms how work gets done for frontline teams. Kum & Go was looking for a solution that could meet several business imperatives. These included connecting its entire organization and communicating effectively at all levels, optimizing labor through streamlined scheduling and staffing workflows, and building culture through public recognition and motivation. After a rigorous selection process, Kum & Go determined that Crew was the ideal solution for a forward-thinking organization like theirs.

“Kum & Go is committed to building a positive, encouraging, and transparent culture for our Associates,” said Kum & Go Vice President of Operations, Marty Roush. “Crew is complementary to our existing systems and will enable our Associates to manage their own schedules. It will also help our newly established flex pools pick up shifts and manage their own work while supporting the larger team. We are especially excited to be able to share video content and virtual recognition between teams and directly to our Associates.”

It was essential for Kum & Go to find a mobile-first platform that could integrate well with its existing technology stack, including UKG (formerly known as Kronos) for Workforce Management (WFM) and Workday for Human Capital Management (HCM). Crew's robust platform capabilities and open APIs made it the ideal solution to seamlessly integrate with complementary solutions.

Kum & Go’s investment is indicative of a broader trend across retail, convenience, grocery, foodservice, healthcare and other industries with large frontline workforces. Catalyzed by COVID-19 and the ensuing operational demands of dealing with a global pandemic, leading enterprises are increasingly investing in technology solutions that better connect and equip their frontline teams. In fact, according to a recent study of more than 500 industry executives, more than 65% of retail companies are actively investing in frontline employee technology. Within that, the largest area of investment is in communication, collaboration, and digital workplace tools.

“We believe that companies investing in digital frontline communication are creating a competitive advantage. Kum & Go is an outstanding example of a company at the forefront of this technological shift,” said Van Brunt. “Providing a modern, digital workplace for frontline teams has taken on increased importance during the pandemic, and this partnership underscores our commitment to working with leading companies to keep teams safe, informed, and productive.”

About Crew

Crew is the #1 digital workplace trusted by the world’s largest enterprises to streamline post-COVID-19 operations. Core to the platform is a highly engaging, secure mobile app that transforms how work gets done for frontline teams. Crew better connects organizations through communication, optimizes labor through streamlined scheduling and staffing workflows, and builds culture through public recognition and motivation. Crew helps more than 40,000 organizations create more productive frontline teams. To learn more, visit www.crewapp.com.

About Kum & Go

For over 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10 percent of its profits with charitable causes. For four generations the family-owned convenience store chain has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ nearly 5,000 associates in 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.

For Media Inquires

Sean Oliver

Head of Marketing, Crew

sean@crewapp.com