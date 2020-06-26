Lattice’s Sherri Luther Named CFO of the Year

Selected for the Portland Business Journal’s Public Companies Category

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that Sherri Luther was named CFO of the Year 2020 by the Portland Business Journal in the Public Companies category. Now in its 14th year, the Portland Business Journal’s CFO of the Year gives recognition to those individuals that excel in an increasingly complex and challenging role critical to the success of their organizations. The 2020 award is for performance in 2019.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are extremely proud of Sherri Luther for this well deserved honor. Sherri’s leadership of finance, IT and facilities has been instrumental in Lattice’s success and the dramatic improvements in our financial performance. Her commitment to excellence and the clear metrics, direct ownership and accountability she insists on have strengthened our company and set the tone for others to follow.”

Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, said, "While still in the early stages of its transformation, I am pleased with the financial progress that the company has made. These accomplishments are the results of a great team that I am very proud to be a member of.”

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

