Latch Partners with Google Nest to Bring Thermostats to Multifamily

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Latch is announcing a new partnership with market leader Google Nest to bring efficiency, security and design to smart apartment solutions. Nest thermostats are now available to Latch customers through the Works with Latch partner program, enabling multifamily owners and operators to integrate every smart device into one platform for a harmonious, full-building experience.

With the partnership, Latch and Google Nest are working together to deliver the most practical and secure multifamily fleet management solution for property owners and integrators to attract new residents and streamline operations.

By partnering with Latch, an established building management system provider, Google Nest enables multifamily owners to more easily manage their Google Nest devices. Using LatchOS, a full-building operating system unveiled last month, building operators can oversee every Nest thermostat in vacant residences and common areas, all in one place.

For residents, LatchOS facilitates new time-saving conveniences, from remotely controlling every smart device to enabling unattended and secure package delivery—while also acting as the single credential to unlock every door. For building operators, LatchOS delivers consolidated enterprise device management and customized solutions specific to their building to increase operational efficiency and cost savings.

“ We’re excited to partner with influential technology leader Google Nest because we share similar principles when it comes to product design and experience,” said Latch Co-Founder and CEO Luke Schoenfelder. “ We are thrilled to bring together Nest’s iconic thermostats with our own modern access products and intuitive software for multifamily—providing premium and distinguished devices and benefits that delight both residents and building operators.”

Google Nest is known for designing products that build a more helpful home. From added peace of mind to increased energy savings, Google Nest offers people a wide range of devices that make their homes smarter, safer, and more efficient. Their product suite includes everything from smart displays and cameras to speakers and thermostats to streamline consumers’ lives. This partnership will give building owners the option to easily install and control these devices in common areas and vacant apartment units to create a more helpful living experience.

Google Nest is the newest partner in the Works with Latch program, an extended offering of smart home devices that go beyond access to create a smarter, more connected full-building experience. Latch's full building ecosystem also includes products and partnerships offering building operators and residents flexible connectivity, visitor and delivery management, smart apartment devices, video security, and workflow management solutions in addition to Latch's smart access products.

The Latch and Google Nest integration is coming to market first for property managers and residents of AvalonBay’s latest multifamily development, Kanso Twinbrook. AvalonBay has implemented a variety of smart building and home technologies in its apartments, including smart locks for self-touring, ease of guest access and day-to-day efficiencies as well as smart thermostats for residents’ energy savings and enhanced building maintenance. The Latch and Google Nest integration builds upon AvalonBay’s success offering Nest as a design upgrade across its portfolio, sparking resident interest that, combined with utility rebate offsets, has resulted in several thousand units installed with Google Nest.

Added Karen Hollinger, AvalonBay’s Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, “ Kanso Twinbrook is an innovation concept community under our new brand that offers an automated resident experience, with minimal staff on site. This may be a first for Class A apartment buildings of this size and complexity. Thoughtful and deliberate deployment of technology is what makes this possible. Latch and Google Nest are a key part of our strategy in enabling associates to operate the building from afar and empowering residents with powerful tools and unparalleled convenience. This partnership is a great example of two best-in-class technology brands joining forces to deliver best-in-class living experiences in our AvalonBay communities.”

