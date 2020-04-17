Large U.S. Federal Power Marketing Entity Goes Live with PCI’s ETRM Platform

NORMAN, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ETRM--PCI announced today that a large federal power marketing entity (Client), offering wholesale power from a portfolio of hydroelectric projects, is now managing its energy trading and risk management functions on the PCI Smart ETRM Platform.

PCI implemented its integrated platform to replace another leading ETRM solution that presented scalability and integration challenges. The PCI Platform communicates across various business functions and departments providing a holistic view of all energy trading activities. PCI’s functionality for the front, middle and back office, along with the platform’s ability to be rapidly deployed were significant factors in the successful transition.

The PCI Platform is utilized to support:

Trade capture automation

Pre-schedule workflow support

Consolidated position management

Portfolio valuation

Counterparty credit management

Financial reporting

“PCI offers stability with 28 years of experience, a fully integrated solution and a seasoned development and product management team dedicated to creating the leading technology for energy market optimization.” said Javier Martin, PCI Senior Vice President. “The flexible architecture of the PCI Platform allows us to offer feature-rich reporting, data extraction, system integration, and business process automation.”

Jason Hebert, Vice President at PCI, noted, “This go-live represents a major milestone for us and further expands our software footprint to generate more value for our client.”

About PCI

PCI is the leading provider of energy management software, superior customer support and value-added services for energy companies worldwide. We build and refine software tools to meet the ever-evolving needs of energy market participants that include utilities (investor-owned, public power and cooperative), energy marketers and traders, as well as independent power producers. More than half of all the power generated in North America is optimized using the PCI Platform and over 70% of the Fortune 500 Energy and Utility firms in the U.S. are PCI clients. The firm is privately held and based in Norman (OK) with offices in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC) and Mexico City. To learn more, please visit PCI’s website.

