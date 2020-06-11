BusinessWire

Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of UV-Curable Ink to Boost Growth | Technavio

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of UV-Curable Ink to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GlobalLargeFormatPrintersMarket--Technavio has been monitoring the large format printers market and it is poised to grow by USD 325.65 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Large Format Printers Market Download free sample report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Kyocera Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DG Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., and Xerox Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The growing adoption of UV-curable ink has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/large-format-printers-market-industry-analysis

Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Large Format Printers Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • Aqueous
    • Solvent
    • UV-cured
    • Latex
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43001

Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The large format printers market report covers the following areas:

  • Large Format Printers Market Size
  • Large Format Printers Market Trends
  • Large Format Printers Market Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of latex ink as one of the prime reasons driving the large format printers market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist large format printers market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the large format printers market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the large format printers market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of large format printers market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Aqueous - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Solvent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • UV-cured - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Latex - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agfa-Gevaert NV
  • Canon Inc.
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
  • HP Inc.
  • Kyocera Corp.
  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.
  • Roland DG Corp.
  • Seiko Epson Corp.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Xerox Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Leading English Language Pronunciation App ELSA Provides Free Access For Students

Posted on Author Business Wire

Students Can Improve their English Skills Amid COVID-19 Outbreak & School Closures for Free
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ELSA, a Silicon Valley-based company that uses speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence to help language l…
BusinessWire

Compare The Best 3D Printer Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top FlashForge, MakerBot, XYZprinting & Comgrow 3D Printer Sales Reviewed by Spending Lab

Posted on Author Business Wire

Our experts round-up the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday 3D printer deals of 2019
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–What are the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday 3D printer deals of 2019? Spending Lab monitor savings on 3D printers, 3D pens and 3D pri…
BusinessWire

Astronics Corporation Appoints Tonit Calaway to Board of Directors

Posted on Author Business Wire

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading supplier of advanced technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries, today announced the appointment of Tonit Calaway to its B…