Landsea Homes Acquires 128 Homesites in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE — Landsea Homes, a Newport Beach-based homebuilder, announced that it has acquired 128 homesites in Sunnyvale and will build the new community, Lavender.

“We’re very excited to launch another unique community in Sunnyvale,” said Josh Santos, Northern California division president. “The Vale’s 314 homes sold out in just over two years and we’re confident that Lavender will also be well received in the Sunnyvale market. Homebuyers in Silicon Valley are looking for living that offers modern-day conveniences and easy access to transportation, which buyers will find at Lavender.”

The new community will consist of nine different floor plans ranging in size from 1,078 square feet to 2,011 square feet. Additionally, 20 of the new townhomes will be priced below market rate.

Located at 925 Wolfe Road, land development is expected to begin in December 2020, with the new homes available in late 2021.

With a population of approximately 157,000 residents, Sunnyvale is the seventh largest city in the Bay Area. Almost 8,000 local businesses provide a rich mixture of goods and services, including many icons in tech, manufacturing, retail and R&D.

“Lavender’s close proximity to the region’s top tech employers and numerous transportation options are perfect for new homebuyers,” added Santos. “With world-recognized brands and locally treasured shopping and dining close by, residents will enjoy a unique lifestyle unmatched in the region.”

Homes at Lavender will also be a part of Landsea Homes’ Performance Collection. This includes High Performance Home features that consist of three core pillars – home automation, which is supported by a partnership with leading technology company Apple to utilize the Apple HomeKit environment, sustainability and energy savings.

Landsea Homes is currently selling homes in other Bay Area communities, including Catalina in Santa Clara, Skylark at Sanctuary Village in Newark and Relevae at Wilder in Orinda.

In September, Landsea Homes acquired 80 new three-story townhomes in Novato at Verandah at Valley Oaks. In November, Landsea Homes acquired 306 homesites for a new community called Ellis Town and Country in Tracy, the company’s first community in the outer Bay Area.

Landsea Homes announced plans to merge with LF Capital Acquisition Corp., which would make Landsea a public company in the fourth quarter of 2020.