BusinessWire

LabWare® Announces LabWare 8

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on LabWare® Announces LabWare 8

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ELN--LabWare, Inc., recognized worldwide as the leader in enterprise laboratory automation software, today announced the production release of LabWare 8.


LabWare 8 is the foundation for the company’s unique Enterprise Laboratory Platform which brings together the capabilities of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and an Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) in a single comprehensive solution. LabWare 8 is the most adaptable and functionally complete LIMS system and offers a proven solution for any size laboratory.

The Enterprise Laboratory Platform is scalable to suit every size organization. Customers range from single site, single user implementations to global organizations with more than 100 sites and 1000’s of users. LabWare 8 offers new levels of system performance, features for comprehensive compliance with Regulatory Data Integrity mandates, and a wide range of new functions that improve both the end user experience and system administrative tasks.

The areas of emphasis for LabWare 8 include

  • Regulatory compliance (Regulatory Data Integrity)
  • End user functionality
  • System performance
  • Administration enhancements
  • Technology and security improvements

About LabWare, Inc.
LabWare is recognized as the global leader of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and instrument integration software products. The company’s Enterprise Laboratory Platform combines the award-winning LabWare LIMS™ and LabWare ELN™, which enables its clients to optimize compliance, improve quality, increase productivity, and reduce costs. LabWare is a full-service informatics provider offering software, professional implementation and validation services, training, and world-class technical support to ensure customers get the maximum value from their LabWare products.

Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware with offices throughout the world to support customer installations in over 125 countries.

For more information, visit the LabWare website at www.labware.com.


Contacts

Michael Kelly
+1-302-658-8444
info@labware.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Supermicro Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server, storage technology and green computing, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 20…
BusinessWire

Keysight Technologies Provides Business Update For Fiscal Second Quarter

Posted on Author Business Wire

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that in or…
BusinessWire

Astronics Corporation Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

Sales for the quarter were $157.6 million with bookings of $167.4 million

Net loss was ($67.0) million, after impairment charges of $74.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA* was $16.2 million or 10.3% of sales

Amended credit facility suspends leverage …