LabWare® Announces LabWare 8

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ELN--LabWare, Inc., recognized worldwide as the leader in enterprise laboratory automation software, today announced the production release of LabWare 8.

LabWare 8 is the foundation for the company’s unique Enterprise Laboratory Platform which brings together the capabilities of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and an Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) in a single comprehensive solution. LabWare 8 is the most adaptable and functionally complete LIMS system and offers a proven solution for any size laboratory.

The Enterprise Laboratory Platform is scalable to suit every size organization. Customers range from single site, single user implementations to global organizations with more than 100 sites and 1000’s of users. LabWare 8 offers new levels of system performance, features for comprehensive compliance with Regulatory Data Integrity mandates, and a wide range of new functions that improve both the end user experience and system administrative tasks.

The areas of emphasis for LabWare 8 include

Regulatory compliance (Regulatory Data Integrity)

End user functionality

System performance

Administration enhancements

Technology and security improvements

About LabWare, Inc.

LabWare is recognized as the global leader of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and instrument integration software products. The company’s Enterprise Laboratory Platform combines the award-winning LabWare LIMS™ and LabWare ELN™, which enables its clients to optimize compliance, improve quality, increase productivity, and reduce costs. LabWare is a full-service informatics provider offering software, professional implementation and validation services, training, and world-class technical support to ensure customers get the maximum value from their LabWare products.

Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware with offices throughout the world to support customer installations in over 125 countries.

For more information, visit the LabWare website at www.labware.com.

Michael Kelly

+1-302-658-8444

info@labware.com