L3Harris Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 85 cents per share on the common stock, payable June 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2020.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

