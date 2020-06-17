Kronos Virtual ‘Industry Insights’ Summit Explores the New Dimensions of Work

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kronos Incorporated:

What: The complimentary Kronos Industry Insights Digital Summit features original programming and virtual networking opportunities to help professionals better manage today’s most complex and pressing workforce issues and emerge stronger in a post-COVID-19 world. Eight unique industry tracks curated for senior leaders and professionals in human resources (HR), payroll, finance, and operations span healthcare, K-12 and higher education, logistics and distribution, manufacturing, retail, state and local government, and other industry-specific interests. Through this digital thought-leadership experience, participants will explore the future of remote work and the impact of unprecedented change on the employee experience while learning actionable strategies for enhancing operational agility, maximizing productivity, and easing the burden of labor compliance. Deloitte Consulting Principal John Brownridge and Kronos Vice President of Industry Gregg Gordon will present the opening general session: “Global Human Capital Trends 2020: Creating the Social Enterprise in Times of Uncertainty.” Why: As organizations are forced to navigate a new normal, Kronos is committed to helping customers manage through times of uncertainty. This half-day virtual summit brings together an experienced field of experts – more than 35 speakers from distinguished organizations, institutions, associations, and brands – to share deep domain insight and thought leadership tailored for audiences across many of the industries Kronos serves. When: Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET Registration: View the full schedule, digital session overviews, and sign up at Kronos.com. Sessions: Participants may follow one industry track or mix and match sessions to make the experience their own. Session examples include: General business : “Mobile: The People Strategy in Digital Transformation;” and “The New Dimensions of Work: How to Plan for a Post-COVID-19 World”

