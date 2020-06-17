Kronos Keeps Making Waves in HCM, Recognized for Predictive Analytics, Mobile Experience, and Customer Success

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCM--Kronos Incorporated today announced new industry accolades for predictive analytics, a mobile-first experience, and customer success for its human capital management (HCM) solutions, including Kronos Workforce Ready. In addition, Kronos announced it is positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Human Capital Management Suites, Q2 2020.

In The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Human Capital Management Suites Q2 2020 report, Workforce Ready received the highest possible score in the customer experience criteria. The report also states, “Kronos provides powerful workforce management and artificial intelligence-enabled capabilities.” Forrester specifically cites additional improvements to the full-suite Workforce Ready solution, such as “a redesigned, mobile-first user experience” and also cites Employee Perspectives, which “provides configurable metrics that deliver an intuitive view of how an employee is doing, including traits such as reliability, potential, fatigue, and responsiveness to incentives.” Forrester evaluated vendors against 30 criteria, which it grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. It identified Workforce Ready as an especially good fit for North American companies with up to 5,000 employees. In addition to the positioning of Kronos as a Strong Performer, Ultimate Software – which Kronos merged with on April 1 to create the world’s most innovative HCM and workforce management company – was named a Leader for its UltiPro solution and received the highest score possible in the criteria of customer experience and market presence.

Kronos was honored with a 2020 Tektonic Award for delivering disruptive innovations in human resources (HR) by HRO Today Magazine for its predictive Advanced People Analytics. Advanced People Analytics leverages AIMEE, the Kronos AI engine for managers and employees, to apply machine learning to real-time HR, workforce management, and payroll data available within the single unified Workforce Ready suite to provide personalized and proactive people-centric insights, predictions, and recommendations to help organizations drive the employee experience and achieve better business outcomes.

for its predictive Advanced People Analytics. Kronos recently introduced additional innovative enhancements to Workforce Ready, including an automated employee contact tracing tool that utilizes time and attendance entries to identify potential COVID-19 exposures, accelerating this critical but highly manual process.

As the economic recovery begins, Workforce Ready and Indeed – the world’s most popular job board – are working together to streamline recruiting and hiring. Job requisitions created in Workforce Ready will automatically populate to Indeed, where potential new hires can easily find and apply roles. Workforce Ready’s talent acquisition analytics also help organizations understand where their best hires come from in order to optimize hiring strategies.

In addition, Workforce Ready’s award-winning customer experience delivers personalized learning paths for managers, employees, and administrators to support user adoption and live in-context chat that enables users to find guidance and support in the moment it’s needed.

Bob DelPonte, vice president and general manager, Workforce Ready group, Kronos

“Organizations choose Kronos HCM again and again because we deliver meaningful and differentiated innovations that drive customer success by supporting a highly engaged workforce. With our commitment to a personalized user experience that emphasizes role-based training and in-the-moment support, coupled with predictive analytics and data-driven tools that allow managers to head-off challenges before they surface, Kronos provides organizations with the foundation necessary to build a world-class employee experience regardless of size or industry.”

