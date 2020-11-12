Kount Announces Digital Protection Summit Featuring Merritt Maxim of Independent Research Firm Delivering Keynote Address

Fraud prevention and cybersecurity industry experts will share best practices and insights into protecting the full digital customer journey, including preventing chargebacks, addressing regulations, and detecting bots

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Kount, the leader in fraud prevention and identity trust, announced today that its virtual Digital Protection Summit will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. With the theme of “Protecting Your Customer’s Journey,” the Summit’s lineup features sessions with experts in fraud prevention, discussions with industry-leading businesses, and a keynote address by Forrester Research’s Merritt Maxim, VP Research Director serving security and risk professionals.

Maxim specializes in identity and access management (IAM), endpoint security, threat intelligence, and vulnerability management strategies and technologies. His session, Top Trends Shaping Digital Identity and Trust, will provide insights into how organizations can defend themselves against cyber threats in ways that secure the customer journey without compromising the user experience.

In addition to Forrester Research, the Digital Protection Summit will bring together industry leaders, executives, and front-line technology architects who are shaping the future of digital experiences. Attendees will hear about best practices to protect the entire customer journey using identity trust from leading brands including Moneris, GNC, 14 West, and more.

The agenda includes the following sessions:

Top Trends Shaping Digital Identity and Trust with Merritt Maxim

How to Prevent Chargebacks and Resolve Disputes Immediately

Using 3D Secure 2.0 with Fraud Prevention for Strong Customer Authentication

Strategies for Comprehensive Account Protection

Understanding Digital Identity and the Customer Journey

Bot vs Bot: The Future of Machine Learning and Bot Attacks

Why Email Insights Are Powerful Datapoints for Accurate Risk Scoring

Maximizing Machine Learning and Analysis to Improve Policies

Featured speakers from Kount will open the Summit, with a welcome address from founding CEO Brad Wiskirchen kicking off the virtual event. Wiskirchen, an expert in digital commerce and financial technology, brings extensive industry experience spanning his 13+ years with Kount as well as previous roles, which include serving as Chairman of the Board of the Salt Lake City Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Rich Stuppy, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Kount, will lead the first general session of the Summit, which will focus on the changing fraud landscape and how businesses can upgrade their fraud prevention strategies with the Identity Trust Global Network.

To register, view a full list of speakers, or learn more about Kount’s Digital Protection Summit 2020, visit www.digitalprotectionsummit.com.

About Kount

Kount’s Identity Trust Global Network delivers real-time fraud prevention and account protection and enables personalized customer experiences for more than 9,000 leading brands and payment providers. Linked by Kount’s award-winning AI, the Identity Trust Global Network analyzes signals from 32 billion annual interactions to personalize user experiences across the spectrum of trust — from ensuring frictionless experiences to blocking fraud. Quick and accurate identity trust decisions deliver safe payment, account creation, and login events while reducing digital fraud, chargebacks, false positives, and manual reviews. Kount.com

