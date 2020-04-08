Komodo Health Teams Up with Karyopharm Therapeutics to Accelerate New Global Clinical Trial to Treat Patients with COVID-19

● Trial to evaluate low-dose oral selinexor as a potential treatment for hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19

● In hours, Komodo’s Healthcare MapTM provided snapshot of virology and infectious disease patterns to inform trial site identification

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--Komodo Health today announced a collaboration with Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) to accelerate clinical trial recruitment and site identification in an effort to speed patient access to a potential new treatment for COVID-19. The trial will evaluate whether low doses of Karyopharm’s cancer medicine, selinexor, can also be effective at treating patients with severe COVID-19 based on anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties of this novel medicine.

To optimize successful clinical trial site identification, physician engagement, and patient recruitment as soon as the trial launches, Karyopharm needed support to identify hundreds of providers and institutions with the highest at-risk populations to target for participation. Within hours of determining the project scope and appropriate patient cohort, Komodo Health was able to provide a detailed view of the virology landscape.

“Komodo’s technology and real-time data helps thread the needle on everything from clinical sites and physician engagement, to patients with relevant diagnoses,” said Pierre Sayad, Ph.D., Vice President of Global Medical and Scientific Affairs, Karyopharm Therapeutics. “During this pandemic there is no time to spare, and in a matter of hours Komodo deployed a ground-up view to accelerate our targeting and validation to reach the right infectious disease physicians. Their support and technology will be critical as we seek to maximize the speed and efficiency of our upcoming clinical trial.”

Komodo Health uses real-time data to identify physicians who are actively seeing the largest segment of patients with a particular condition. This capability is critical during the COVID-19 pandemic when many physicians working on the front lines have been displaced from their home bases and may be seeing patients outside of their usual specialty. By focusing on the largest concentrations of COVID-19 cases, Komodo Health is able to pinpoint physicians who are currently the center of gravity in this fast-moving health crisis.

“As companies around the world race to explore new therapeutic options to fight COVID-19, timely and accurate data on demographics, symptoms, diagnoses, and geographic hot spots will be crucial to accelerate early findings,” said Web Sun, Co-founder and President, Komodo Health. “Karyopharm’s trial offers hope to patients and families around the globe at a time when new anti-viral discoveries could be life-saving.”

Karyopharm’s latest collaboration with Komodo Health builds on an existing partnership in which Karyopharm has been leveraging Komodo’s Healthcare Map, solutions and capabilities in defining patient journeys and leveraging real-time clinical alerting in multiple myeloma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other therapeutic areas.

Komodo’s Healthcare Map captures insights on 320 million patient journeys, including 15 million new clinical encounters each day from hundreds of sources. This comprehensive view of de-identified patient encounters enables customers to model the epidemiology of disease and direct resources where they are needed most. On that foundation, Komodo has developed innovative software solutions that use AI to pinpoint geographic “hot-spots” for disease, and then drive insights at the healthcare provider level to improve quality and outcomes for patients.

Komodo Health believes that smarter, more innovative use of data and analytics are essential for reducing disease burden. We apply artificial intelligence and other advanced data science techniques to our first-of-its-kind Healthcare Map, which tracks the unique patient journeys of over 320 million patients. We empower a multitude of healthcare stakeholders — life science companies, healthcare payers and providers, patient advocacy groups, and others — to create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the FDA in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). A supplemental New Drug Application was recently accepted by the FDA seeking accelerated approval for selinexor as a new treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com. XPOVIO® is a registered trademark of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

