Kodak Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Highlights include:

Consolidated revenues for Q1 2020 of $267 million.

GAAP net loss of $111 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Current quarter net loss includes expense of $167 million related to the increase in deferred tax valuation allowances for locations outside the U.S. and income of $53 million related to the change in fair value of embedded derivatives in the Series A Preferred Stock and Convertible Notes.

Operational EBITDA for the quarter of negative $8 million.

The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $209 million.

“ Kodak started the quarter on a positive trajectory and the actions we took last year to strengthen our balance sheet are helping us manage through the slowdown,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman. “ Kodak employees have risen to the challenge of the pandemic, continuing to serve our customers and redirecting resources to produce isopropyl alcohol for hand sanitizer and manufacture face masks using our ESTAR film base. Looking forward, we will continue with our plans to double down on digital print, launch exciting new products and realign our business to focus on customers.”

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, revenues decreased by approximately $24 million compared with the same period in 2019. Kodak ended the quarter with a cash balance of $209 million, down from the December 31, 2019 cash balance of $233 million.

“ For the quarter we used $24 million of cash, after giving effect to the release of $25 million of restricted cash,” said David Bullwinkle, Kodak’s CFO. “ During the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 situation, we are managing our working capital tightly to ensure sustainability for our customers and employees. We continue to pursue cost-reduction efforts to preserve cash and position Kodak for a strong rebound when business conditions start to improve.”

Revenue and Operational EBITDA by Reportable Segment Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019

($ millions) Q1 2020 Actuals Traditional

Printing Digital

Printing Advanced

Materials &

Chemicals Brand Total Revenue $ 154 $ 65 $ 42 $ 3 $ 264 Operational EBITDA * $ 1 $ (2 ) $ (9 ) $ 2 $ (8 ) Q1 2019 Actuals Traditional

Printing Digital

Printing Advanced

Materials &

Chemicals Brand Total Revenue $ 166 $ 72 $ 48 $ 3 $ 289 Operational EBITDA * $ 6 $ (1 ) $ (11 ) $ 1 $ (5 ) Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 Actuals

B/(W) Traditional

Printing Digital

Printing Advanced

Materials &

Chemicals Brand Total Revenue $ (12 ) $ (7 ) $ (6 ) $ - $ (25 ) Operational EBITDA * $ (5 ) $ (1 ) $ 2 $ 1 $ (3 ) Q1 2020 Actuals on constant currency ** vs. Q1 2019 Actuals

B/(W) Traditional

Printing Digital

Printing Advanced

Materials &

Chemicals Brand Total Revenue $ (10 ) $ (6 ) $ (6 ) $ - $ (22 ) Operational EBITDA * $ (5 ) $ (1 ) $ 2 $ 1 $ (3 )

* Total Operational EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided in Appendix A of this press release.

** The impact of foreign exchange represents the 2020 foreign exchange impact using average foreign exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2019, rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Eastman Business Park segment is not a reportable segment and is excluded from the table above.

APPENDICES

A. NON-GAAP MEASURES

In this first quarter 2020 financial results news release, reference is made to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Operational EBITDA; and

Revenues and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis.

Kodak believes that these non-GAAP measures represent important internal measures of performance. Accordingly, where they are provided, it is to give investors the same financial data management uses with the belief that this information will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying performance of Kodak, its financial condition, results of operations and cash flow.

Kodak’s segment measure of profit and loss is an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Operational EBITDA”). The change in revenues and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis, as presented in this financial results news release, is calculated by using average foreign exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2019, rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The following table reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP measure of Net Loss to Operational EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively:

(in millions) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 $ Change Net Loss $ (111 ) $ (18 ) $ (93 ) All Other 1 1 - Depreciation and amortization 10 15 (5 ) Restructuring costs and other (1) 7 2 5 Stock based compensation 1 3 (2 ) Consulting and other costs (2) - 3 (3 ) Idle costs (3) - 1 (1 ) Former CEO separation agreement compensation - 2 (2 ) Other operating income, net, excluding income from transition services agreement (4) (6 ) - (6 ) Interest expense (1) 4 3 1 Pension income excluding service cost component (1) (26 ) (27 ) 1 Other (income) charges, net (1) (53 ) 1 (54 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax (1) - 6 (6 ) Provision for income taxes (1) 165 3 162 Operational EBITDA $ (8 ) $ (5 ) $ (3 )

Footnote Explanations:

As reported in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Consulting and other costs are primarily professional services and internal costs associated with certain corporate strategic initiatives. Consists of costs such as security, maintenance and utilities required to maintain land and buildings in certain locations not used in any Kodak operations and the costs, net of any rental income received, of underutilized portions of certain properties. $2 million of income from the transition services agreement related to the sale of the Flexographic Packaging Business was recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The income was reported in Other operating income, net in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Other operating income, net is typically excluded from the segment measure. However, the income from the transition services agreement was included in the segment measure.

B. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Sales $ 210 $ 224 Services 57 67 Total revenues 267 291 Cost of revenues Sales 191 205 Services 40 46 Total cost of revenues 231 251 Gross profit 36 40 Selling, general and administrative expenses 48 59 Research and development costs 9 11 Restructuring costs and other 7 2 Other operating income, net (7 ) — Loss from continuing operations before interest expense, pension income excluding service cost component, other (income) charges, net and income taxes (21 ) (32 ) Interest expense 4 3 Pension income excluding service cost component (26 ) (27 ) Other (income) charges, net (53 ) 1 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 54 (9 ) Provision for income taxes 165 3 Loss from continuing operations (111 ) (12 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (6 ) Net loss $ (111 ) $ (18 )

The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s first quarter 2020 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (in millions) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 209 $ 233 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $12 and $8, respectively 183 208 Inventories, net 236 215 Restricted cash - current portion 8 12 Other current assets 31 36 Current assets held for sale 2 2 Total current assets 669 706 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $413 and $423, respectively 165 181 Goodwill 12 12 Intangible assets, net 43 47 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49 49 Restricted cash 24 45 Deferred income taxes — 147 Other long-term assets 258 228 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,220 $ 1,415 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Accounts payable, trade $ 152 $ 153 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 2 2 Current portion of operating leases 11 12 Other current liabilities 175 201 Total current liabilities 340 368 Long-term debt, net of current portion 111 109 Pension and other postretirement liabilities 372 378 Operating leases, net of current portion 48 48 Other long-term liabilities 190 231 Total liabilities 1,061 1,134 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) Redeemable, convertible Series A preferred stock, no par value, $100 per share liquidation preference 184 182 Equity (Deficit) Common stock, $0.01 par value — — Additional paid in capital 600 604 Treasury stock, at cost (9 ) (9 ) Accumulated deficit (190 ) (79 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (426 ) (417 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (25 ) 99 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 1,220 $ 1,415

The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s first quarter 2020 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

