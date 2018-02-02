Kleiner Perkins Leads $25 Million Series B in Figma

As the only cloud-based tool for design, prototyping and collaboration, Figma offers a new way of achieving a shared understanding around design that results in great user experiences and happier teams. Since launching out of stealth in 2016, Figma simplified collaboration across the entire design process for thousands of companies and millions of users, including designers, developers, product manager, marketers and others.

“Figma makes the design process more open and collaborative, so teams can develop and bring new products to market faster,” said Mamoon Hamid, general partner and managing director at Kleiner Perkins. “In many respects, Figma’s traction and potential remind me of Slack at this stage. I’m thrilled to be joining Figma’s board to help the company navigate its exciting future.”

Figma is Hamid’s first investment since joining Kleiner Perkins as General Partner in August 2017. His previous investments include high-growth enterprise SaaS companies such as Box, Slack, and Intercom.

“We’re only at the beginning of our journey, and I can’t imagine a better partner than Kleiner Perkins and Mamoon,” said Dylan Field, Figma’s CEO. “Mamoon meshes well with Figma’s culture and will bring another level of rigor to Figma’s data-driven operations.”

Figma’s customer base spans individual designers to teams at Fortune 50 companies. While Figma’s users share many common challenges, larger teams face additional complexity. Figma will be using this round to invest in innovations to continue to make the adoption of open design seamless.