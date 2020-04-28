KLDiscovery’s Dawn Wilson Announced as Finalist for the 2020 Greater Washington Technology CFO Awards

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ediscovery--KLDiscovery today announced that Dawn Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, has been chosen as a finalist for the 2020 Greater Washington Technology CFO Awards, which salutes both established chief financial officers and mid-career finance professionals for extraordinary achievement and excellence in promoting the development of the region's technology community. Ms. Wilson is one of 5 nominees in the Public Company CFO of the Year Finalists category.

“Under Dawn’s leadership, KLDiscovery became a public company in 2019, and has continued to grow under its aggressive M&A strategy,” said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. “She has been crucial in preparing the organization for even greater levels of success in the future through strategic operational and infrastructure changes.”

The Northern Virginia Technology Council is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. As one of the largest technology councils in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies from all sectors of the technology industry, as well as service providers, universities, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations, and governmental agencies.

“We had an exceptional group of nominees that our selection committee carefully considered. We are excited to announce Dawn as a finalist. She has achieved a remarkable level of success,” said Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO of NVTC. “Given our current environment, the role of a CFO is even more essential. I commend all the finalists for their hard work and dedication to their companies.”

Winners will be announced at the 24th annual awards banquet in September at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 40+ locations across 20 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

