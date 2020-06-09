KlariVis Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to KlariVis to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KlariVis, a unique and proprietary data analytics software platform developed by bankers for bankers, today announced its listing in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. KlariVis customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

“Our relationship with Microsoft will help enrich our solutions and expand our reach,” said CEO and Founder of KlariVis, Kim Snyder. “KlariVis enables financial institution employees at all levels to efficiently access the massive amounts of customer, market, product and service data that resides in their core and ancillary siloed systems. Having easy access to critical customer information and timely insights is more important today than ever, with many bankers working remotely and rapidly changing customer behaviors due to COVID-19. Customers are making tough choices; with the right data, bankers can step up and serve them in ways that may make them customers for life.”

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data to provide community banks timely insights into factors that drive loan, deposit and revenue growth; better transparency into the results of sales and marketing efforts; and increases a bank’s ability to effectively cross-sell the most profitable products. With KlariVis, banks gain understanding into overall components influencing their institution such as deposit account growth, fee income, loan growth and trends, customer engagement levels, credit quality trends, early warning indicators, financial results and more.

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp, said, “We’re pleased to welcome KlariVis to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The online store helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to access their transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team has more than 100 years of community banking experience and aims to provide financial institutions with a data analytics platform designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

