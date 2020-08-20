KIOXIA’s KumoScale Software Suite Now Includes Online Volume Migration for On-Premise Cloud Storage

Flexible, Efficient Storage Management with Reliable Application Uptime

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#KumoScale--KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.) has added online volume migration to its KumoScale™ storage software based on NVM Express™ over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) technology. Online volume migration is the latest feature added to KumoScale software’s growing list of advanced storage functions. KIOXIA’s KumoScale software suite makes it possible to achieve virtualization and management of high-performance flash at data center scale.

Volume migration – moving a storage volume from one SSD to another – typically requires temporarily removing the volume from service. This means that applications must be quiesced, and business operations must come to a halt for the duration of the data transfer. By enabling online volume migration, KumoScale software eliminates application downtime and user disruptions. Using KumoScale software, the volume to be moved remains online and continues to serve I/O while the process of moving the data to its new location proceeds. Volume migration is transparent to applications connected to the volume.

The target of a migration may be another drive within the same storage node or another storage node. During migration, writes are forwarded to the destination. When the transfer is complete, the host's connection is switched to the new target. When necessary, KumoScale software can split a volume and migrate a portion of it to enable SSD workloads to be managed at fine granularity when volume sizes are large.

“KumoScale software is architected to reliably deliver native NVMe-oF performance on shared commodity hardware,” said Joel Dedrick, vice president and general manager, networked storage software, KIOXIA America, Inc. “For mission-critical applications, downtime due to maintenance can be extraordinarily costly. Eliminating the need for maintenance windows is just one of the ways that we help our customers maximize the returns on their data center investments.”

Use Cases and Benefits

Volume migration can form the basis for a wide variety of functions integral to efficient storage management, including:

QoS Management – in multi-tenant environments volumes can be migrated as needed for noisy neighbor abatement and SSD performance management

Capacity rebalancing, snapshot/clone expansion, and thin-provisioned volume expansion

Simplified maintenance, including drive replacement/upgrade, storage node maintenance, and software updates – volumes can be moved off drives with expiring warranties to enable replacement

Global SSD wear management – volumes are migrated between physical drives and across storage nodes as needed to increase the life cycle of individual drives according to their remaining endurance

KIOXIA is a leading provider of NVMe SSDs, technology and data center software. For more information, please visit blog-us.kioxia.com/category/KumoScale or kumoscale.kioxia.com.

About KumoScale

KumoScale™ software is a leading high-performance block storage software suite for on-premise clouds. Combining the speed and responsiveness of born-in-the-cloud software with the staying power of one of the world's largest flash memory makers, KumoScale software uses NVMe™ technology to enable flash as a service.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2020 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

NVM Express, NVMe and NVMe-oF are trademarks of NVM Express, Inc.

All company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

