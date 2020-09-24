Khoros Earns 2020 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

Digital-first customer engagement software recognized for its support to their users and communities for best-in-class response and navigation of COVID-19 and its challenges

SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AllWaysConnected--Khoros, a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software, today announced that it has been recognized with a 2020 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius. The inaugural award celebrates select B2B technology companies that have gone above and beyond to provide their communities, clients, and frontline workers with support during the coronavirus crisis.

Khoros’ software and expert services have been able to help many global brands impacted by the pandemic, arming teams with essential tools to continue their business and remain connected to their most valuable stakeholders — their customers.

Using its technology and expertise, Khoros has empowered brands to successfully:

“It’s an honor to have Khoros recognized in TrustRadius’ 2020 Tech Cares Award. The heart of our business is to help brands create customers for life with a platform that allows them to build digital customer relationships. We found ourselves in a unique position to be able to support brands impacted by the pandemic with tools to navigate through these challenging times, and we were proud to be of service,” said Jack Blaha, CEO of Khoros.

The Tech Cares Award recognizes B2B technology companies that demonstrated above-and-beyond caring during the COVID-19 pandemic. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.

For more information about TrustRadius’ Tech Cares Award and the full list of recipients, click here. To learn more about Khoros and its digital-first customer engagement software, visit khoros.com.

