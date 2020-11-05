BusinessWire

Khawaja Holdings Plans for Expansion in Germany

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Khawaja Holdings Plans for Expansion in Germany

NEW DELHI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Notebooksbilliger--Khawaja Holdings, a multinational holding company, will open a new German office as part of their multi-continent expansion plan in early 2021.


Khawaja Holdings has been aggressively expanding in many countries all over the world that show diligence and promise. As a leader that recognizes growth and innovation, Founder Ahmad Khawaja has set Khawaja Holdings’ latest sights on Germany.

“[Germany] has the second largest market in Europe, fifth largest in the world. With our connections, it just makes sense for us to expand and grow in Germany. We see their growth rates and figures, and we see steady growth that we would love to be a part of,” said Ahmad Khawaja.

According to Statista.com, the e-commerce market is projected to reach over $87 million in 2020 and $117 million by 2025.

ThePaypers.com says about 86.8% of its population is online with 90% of internet users buying goods or services on the internet.

“We want to help these new age businesses grow. With the success of massive online stores like Otto, Zalando, and Notebooksbilliger, we want to help more companies reach this level online and offline in a vast variety of industries,” says Ahmad Khawaja.

Ahmad Khawaja and Khawaja Holdings plan to open a German office in 2021, but have already opened doors in Germany to perpetuate their success in the new region.

About Khawaja Holdings:

Khawaja Holdings is a multinational holding company with operations and plans for expansion in nearly every continent. We enable businesses and economies to thrive, allowing entrepreneurs and innovative companies to reach their full potential. Visit www.khawajaholdings.com/.


Contacts

Arjun Annand
E-mail: support@khawajaholdings.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Qumulo Appoints Adriana Gil Miner as Chief Marketing Officer

Posted on Author Business Wire

Accomplished executive and technology marketer to accelerate Qumulo’s momentum and industry leadership
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the leading provider of cloud file data services, today announced the appointment of Adriana Gil Miner as chief ma…
BusinessWire

Si2 Announces 2020 Power of Partnerships Award Winners

Posted on Author Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semiconductor design experts from industry and academia are this year’s winners of the Silicon Integration Initiative’s Power of Partnerships Award, recognizing the Si2 team that has made the most significant contributio…
BusinessWire

Kyriba Announces New Client Growth in APAC Has Doubled in Past 12 Months

Posted on Author Business Wire

Multinationals Like Isuzu Motors Adopt Kyriba’s Treasury & Liquidity Management Solution to Support International Growth Objectives
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyriba, the global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions, today announced incr…