Keysight Technologies Joins Ericsson Industry 4.0 Partner Program for System Integrators

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has joined the Ericsson Industry 4.0 partner program, delivering value with test and measurement solutions for the planning, deployment and operations of industrial 5G networks.

“Keysight’s broad portfolio of 5G solutions enable a wide ecosystem to effectively test and validate infrastructures and sub-assemblies, and deliver on the promise of the fourth industrial revolution,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s network access group. “Our advanced hardware and software tools help connect digital platforms with the physical world, enabling enterprises to easily make informed, accurate, and real-time decisions.”

The Ericsson Industry 4.0 partner program is a vehicle for solution providers who offer technologies as part of the Industry 4.0 ecosystem. This program sets the standard for recognizing a partner’s investment in the tools and processes necessary to provide high return on investment for industrial customers using cellular connectivity as the foundation for their Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Purpose-built for industrial environments, Ericsson’s dedicated private wireless cellular networks provide secure reliable coverage, high device density and predictable latency. Leveraging these connectivity solutions, enterprises can gain full visibility of machines, processes and data, using 4G/LTE now with a clear path to 5G.

“Ericsson is working with Keysight Technologies to nurture the ecosystem and ensure seamless and secure Industry 4.0 deployments,” said Thomas Noren, head of Dedicated Networks at Ericsson. “We are pleased to see the growth of consultative practices that focus on the connectivity that underpins digitalization for Industry 4.0.”

Participation in the Ericsson Industry 4.0 partner program indicates that Keysight Technologies has undergone training and testing for Ericsson Industry Connect, offering services such as radio frequency (RF) planning and installation or consulting on Industry 4.0 digitalization.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

