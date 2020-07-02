Keen Decision Systems Names Randall Beard to Board of Directors

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keen Decision Systems today announced that it has named Randall Beard to its Board of Directors. Beard brings a deep background in digital media and the data and e-commerce industries. With more than 25 years of award-winning, executive experience growing and scaling businesses Beard has expertise in consumer packaged goods, financial services and high-touch service brands.

“We are thrilled to have Randall join our board. His areas of expertise, his success driving growth in CPG companies, and his executive experience in marketing services and data analytics, will be immeasurably valuable to Keen as we scale and continue to disrupt the marketing measurement industry,” Keen CEO and Co-Founder Greg Dolan, said.

Beard also serves as an advisor to such companies as Catalina, Antuit and Gravvy Analytics, as well as in most major global markets, including China, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Japan. Previously he has served in executive roles with Nielsen, American Express and Procter & Gamble. Beard is a recognized leader, featured in the award-winning CMO Club and Harvard Business Review.

About Keen

Keen Decision Systems is an Inc. 5000 software-as-a-service company whose unified marketing measurement and optimization platform helps marketers make dynamic, data-driven decisions that build winning brands. Keen’s platform lets marketers model marketing-mix scenarios to achieve a financial goal. Named ClickZ’s 2019 Best Predictive Analytics Platform, Keen customers experience a 25 percent uptick in marketing contribution on average in year one. The Durham, N.C.-based company has more than $1.9 billion in marketing assets under management, including for such leading consumer brands as Post, Church & Dwight, 3M and Smithfield Foods. Connect with Keen at KeenDS.com, info@KeenDS.com, and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

