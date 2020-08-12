BusinessWire

Keen Decision Systems Climbs 913 Spots on Inc. 5000 List with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 181.77%

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Inc5000--Inc. magazine today revealed that Keen Decision Systems is 2,308 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.


Keen moved up 913 places over its 2019 placement as the company continues its strong growth trajectory with 181.77 percent three-year revenue growth, above the median for companies on the list.

“I am so proud of our company’s growth trajectory, one grounded in our commitment to our customers’ success,” CEO Greg Dolan said. “Our solution radically transforms the way marketing decisions are made and the associated value they deliver. As marketers experience the power of the solution, we have grown with our current clients and attracted new customers at an accelerated rate. This has fueled our ascent on the Inc. 5000, and we intend to continue our climb in 2021.”

Companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a staggering growth compared with prior lists, with a three-year average growth of 500+ percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for more than 1 million jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Keen

Keen Decision Systems is an Inc. 5000 software-as-a-service company whose decision-support software helps marketers make courageous, data-driven decisions that build winning brands. Keen’s platform helps marketers optimize their marketing mix across all channels in service of a financial goal.

Named ClickZ’s Best Predictive Analytics Platform, Keen’s customers experience an average 25 percent uptick in marketing contribution in year one. The Durham, N.C.-based company manages $1.9 billion in marketing assets for leading brands of such companies as Post, Church & Dwight, Smithfield Foods, Perfetti van Melle, among others. Connect at KeenDS.com, info@KeenDS.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.


