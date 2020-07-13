Jobvite Acquires Predictive Partner Team to Accelerate AI Innovation

Leading Talent Acquisition Suite Also Announces Improved Candidate Engagement Scoring and Matching Capabilities

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jobvite (www.jobvite.com), the leading end-to-end talent acquisition suite, today announced that it has acquired the artificial intelligence (AI) and data science team at Predictive Partner. Morgan Llewellyn, CEO of Predictive Partner, will serve as Jobvite’s Chief Data Scientist and oversee a team leveraging AI through automation, predictive analytics, data science, machine learning, natural language processing, and optical character recognition.

“As the first provider to introduce both machine vision to generate ‘Magic Resumes’ and candidate de-identification technology to reduce screening bias in chat transcripts, we understand the potential AI holds for talent acquisition professionals,” said Aman Brar, CEO of Jobvite. “The addition of Morgan and the Predictive Partner team to our ranks will help our customers derive even more value from the Jobvite Talent Acquisition Suite. By weaving native AI into all aspects of our software, we will deliver more than mere features—we will deliver the future of smart automation, intelligent messaging, candidate matching, and data-driven hiring decisions for talent organizations of all sizes.”

“Today, many companies treat AI and analytics as bolt-on features within a specific offering,” said Llewellyn. “These siloed attempts fail to understand and account for the complex relationships between different workflows, from sourcing to applications, interviews, hiring, and internal mobility. The future of AI in talent acquisition rests in a unified approach that learns across the entire candidate journey from prospect to employee. Jobvite will use this unified approach to deliver more transparency, increase automation, mitigate bias, and improve the candidate experience. Predictive Partner is excited to join the Jobvite team and help recruiters improve their processes and outcomes while delivering a better candidate experience.”

Asked for comment, Madeline Laurano, Founder and Chief Analyst of Aptitude Research Partners remarked, “In an industry with many fragmented startups, Jobvite's acquisition of the Predictive Partner team and making AI an inherent part of the Jobvite Talent Acquisition Suite is great for its customers.”

Coinciding with the acquisition, Jobvite has also announced the launch of enhanced candidate engagement scoring and intelligent candidate matching capabilities. Enhanced candidate engagement scoring will help talent acquisition teams better gauge candidate interest through at-a-glance engagement metrics for every candidate. Intelligent candidate matching will enable recruiters to scale their efforts by reducing the time it takes to identify a qualified candidate from a large volume of candidates. With intelligent candidate matching, recruiters can focus on talent with the skills and experience needed to succeed while quickly identifying candidates who may be better suited for other open roles.

To learn more about the application of AI and analytics in talent acquisition, recruiters, HR, and TA professionals are encouraged to register for The Summer to Evolve presented by Jobvite. To learn more about Jobvite, visit www.jobvite.com.

About Jobvite

Jobvite is leading the next wave of talent acquisition innovation with a candidate-centric recruiting model that helps companies engage candidates with meaningful experiences at the right time, in the right way, from first look to first day. The Jobvite Talent Acquisition Suite weaves together automation and intelligence in order to increase recruiting speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness. Jobvite is proud to serve thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including Ingram Micro, Schneider Electric, Premise Health, Zappos.com, and Blizzard Entertainment. To learn more, visit www.jobvite.com or follow the company on social media @Jobvite.

About Predictive Partner

Predictive Partner is a leading data science firm that solves critical business problems. Leveraging predictive analytics, data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, Predictive Partner achieves transformational business results for its clients. A team-based model with experienced Ph.D. data scientists allows clients to deploy and scale their data strategies with low risk and high dependability. To learn more, visit https://predictivepartner.com.

Ashley Shuler, Dittoe Public Relations, 317-997-8868, ashley.shuler@dittoepr.com