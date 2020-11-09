BusinessWire

J2 Global to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in November

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in November.


Details of the conference are as follows:

RBC Virtual TIMT Conference

Location: Virtual

Date and time: November 18, 2020, 2:40pm (ET)

Webcast: https://wcc.on24.com/webcast/present?e=2826726&k=E265891D6404FD422EEBD6FBE4DCE90B

Furey Gems Conference

Location: Virtual

Date and time: November 19, 2020

Webcast: No formal presentation

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.


Contacts

Scott Turicchi
(800) 577-1790
J2 Global, Inc.
investor@j2.com

