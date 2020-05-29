BusinessWire

J2 Global to Participate in Six Investor Conferences in June

J2 Global to Participate in Six Investor Conferences in June

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in six investor conferences in June.


Details of the conferences are as follows:

Baird 2020 Virtual Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Location: Virtual
Date and time: June 2, 2020, 12:15pm (ET)
Webcast: https://kvgo.com/rwbaird/baird-J2-Global-june-2020

RBC Rally on Rodeo Internet Bus Tour
Location: Virtual
Date: June 3, 2020
Webcast: No formal presentation

Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference
Location: Virtual
Date: June 4, 2020
Webcast: No formal presentation

STIFEL Cross Sector Insight Conference
Location: Virtual
Date: June 9, 2020
Webcast: No formal presentation

William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Location: Virtual
Date and time: June 11, 2020, 11:40am (ET)
Webcast: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/blair56/jcom

Goldman Sachs Fifth Annual Leveraged Finance Conference
Location: Virtual
Date: June 25, 2020
Time & Webcast: Available via Goldman Sachs at a later date

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 Global reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.


Contacts

Scott Turicchi
(800) 577-1790
J2 Global, Inc.
investor@j2.com

Business Wire

