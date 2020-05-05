ioTrust™ by Entrust Datacard® Achieves ThingWorx Ready Status

The ioTrust™ IoT Security Solution by Entrust Datacard® is now available on PTC Marketplace, making it easier for organizations to leverage new secure protocols and device-to-cloud service models

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure issuance technology solutions, today announced that it has joined the PTC Partner Network. Entrust Datacard also announced that its Internet of Things (IoT) security platform, ioTrust™, has achieved ThingWorx Ready™ status.

The PTC ThingWorx Ready program enables technology companies to validate their products’ interoperability with PTC’s ThingWorx® Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform. Following a product’s ThingWorx Ready designation, that product becomes available on the PTC Marketplace, a digital space where PTC partners and customers can access and promote IIoT tools, market-ready solutions, and innovative technologies designed to aid solution deployments.

The ioTrust platform provides digital certificates to devices and sensors that wish to securely connect to ThingWorx. By managing the chain of trust and associated certificate authorities, devices and sensors securely receive credentials from ioTrust, which can be trusted by PTC applications. By doing this, all devices connecting to ThingWorx can:

​Be cryptographically authenticated

Secure data through TLS/SSL and payload encryption by using the ioTrust End Point Agent APIs to securely access stored credentials

Manage the lifecycle of digital certificates in a fully automated manner from a browser-based Management Console

Securely store, generate and manage the lifecycle of cryptographic keys and certificates on endpoints and applications with an embeddable IoT Agent.

“In an environment of rapidly expanding IoT device networks, our goal is to ease security adoption and enable secure access to IoT data for our customers,” said Jon Ferguson, director of product software management at Entrust Datacard. “We are excited to have our ioTrust IoT security platform validated as ThingWorx Ready. This designation offers us an exciting opportunity to combine world-class security technology and Industrial IoT data with device management capabilities. These integrations will make it easier for customers looking to leverage new secure protocols and device-to-cloud service models.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Entrust Datacard to the PTC Partner Network,” said Kevin O’Brien, senior vice president, Strategic Alliances, PTC. “Our robust network enables us to offer our customers and partners innovative resources that can add value to their IIoT solutions and help to accelerate time to business value.”

For more information on Entrust Datacard’s work with the PTC Partner Network, visit Entrust Datacard on PTC Partner Finder or at Entrust Datacard io Trust Security Solution.

