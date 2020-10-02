Investment in Germany Increases In-Country Expertise for Safeguard Global

Global payroll and employment outsourcing service provider expands with acquisition of GEDA

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safeguard Global, a world-leader in adaptive global workforce solutions, announced the acquisition of GEDA, a German payroll and accountancy services company, today. The acquisition continues investment by the company to extend unparalleled local market coverage in support of employee onboarding, management and payroll needs of multinationals – both emerging and established – for various stages of growth.

"I am excited to welcome the GEDA team to the Safeguard Global family as we solidify our leadership position in global coverage,” said Bjorn Reynolds, CEO and founder at Safeguard Global. “As Germany continues to economically thrive, it’s clear our clients will continue to desire to do business there. Intimate knowledge of the market is crucial to our clients’ success.”

“We are pleased to be joining Safeguard Global,” said Dr. Roland Wötzel, CEO of GEDA. “They are a leader in providing global payroll and we look forward to being a part of their organization.”

The company’s acquisition will add almost 30-years of expertise in German payroll and employment law to Safeguard Global, further bolstering their in-country capabilities in more than 175 countries. This allows Safeguard Global to provide services that keep their clients in compliance with employment and tax regulations and legislation, but more importantly extend local market expertise that will help multinationals navigate an ever-shifting global market.

As companies expand internationally, they face the challenge of ensuring they are apprised of all the in-country regulations and cultural nuances affecting their workforce – especially as countries continue to adjust to the realities of the impact of COVID-19. Safeguard Global provides services and in-country intellect that keeps their clients up to date on legislation impacts on payroll and employment.

