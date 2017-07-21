Investment Firm Clarus Closes $910 Million Fund

“We are pleased to welcome existing and new investors into our oversubscribed $910 million fourth fund,” said Managing Director Nick Galakatos. “The quality of our LP base and their level of commitment in our new fund is a testament to Clarus’ performance, the quality of our team, and our leadership in the emerging field of risk-sharing investments in major biopharmaceutical products.”

“Clarus IV will commit $20 million to $100 million per investment, focused both on risk-shared, co-development of late-stage clinical assets and other structured financing opportunities,” added Managing Director Emmett Cunningham.

The Clarus IV team is led by Managing Directors Emmett Cunningham, Nicholas Galakatos, Robert Liptak, Scott Requadt, Nicholas Simon and Kurt Wheeler. The team includes Chief Scientific Advisor Dennis Henner, Partners Michele Park and Barry Gertz, Principal Ari Brettman, Associate Lazar Dimitrov, Senior Advisor Edward Scolnick and Venture Partners Bob DeBenedetto, Kiran Reddy and William Young.