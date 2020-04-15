Introducing Haven from ecobee: Intuitive Home Monitoring Without Keypads, Programming or Single-Use Devices

ecobee takes “smart that makes a difference” to the next level across product portfolio with groundbreaking home monitoring platform; company also expands into home security hardware for the first time

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ecobee Inc. today announced Haven, the first truly intelligent home monitoring platform that eliminates the need for keypads, programming and single-use devices. With the touch of a button, ecobee users can upgrade their SmartThermostat and SmartSensors into a frictionless solution. To further extend the capabilities of ecobee Haven throughout the home, the company also announced two exciting additions to the company’s hardware portfolio; the new ecobee SmartCamera with voice control, and the new ecobee SmartSensors for doors and windows. The robust new lineup offers ecobee users an accessible, affordable and versatile solution flexible enough to meet the ever-changing needs of people, families and homes.

We saw tens of thousands of customers using ecobee SmartSensors and solutions like IFTTT to basically hack together security systems, and knew what we had to do next," said Stuart Lombard, Founder and CEO of ecobee. “Haven not only offers a greater sense of awareness, context and control, but also brings peace of mind back to the forefront of the smart home. As a company, we go where our customers need us to go, and are thrilled to introduce thoughtful technology that can help families navigate the chaos of everyday life today, and for years to come.”

In parallel with the introduction of Haven and the new hardware products, ecobee has also developed a new visual representation of the brand that leans into its iconic squircle shape and planet positive origins. Similar to the new platform and hardware, the newly refreshed ecobee brand, complete with a refined logo, remains radically simple while providing a seamlessly intuitive experience. Above all, the brand and product portfolio continue to underscore the company’s commitment to creating a more sustainable world by improving everyday life.

ecobee Haven just works, and works for you.

With the introduction of the Haven platform supported by new hardware – including the new SmartCamera with voice control and SmartSensors for doors and windows – ecobee has designed a new way for your home to start taking care of you, and not the other way around. Instead of adding more devices and tasks to those ever-expanding to-do lists, ecobee Haven delivers peace of mind through a simple, plug-and-play platform centered around fewer devices that do a lot more, with no professional installation required.

"ecobee Haven was designed for people at home, on-the-go and every moment in between, and we've seen incredible ways to leverage the platform we never could have imagined,” said Casey McKinnon, Vice President, Product at ecobee. "During our field trials, we saw many parents checking in on kids in the playroom from their new home offices, keeping a closer eye on elderly loved ones remotely, and even healthcare professionals testing usability in hospitals to minimize exposure. We're thrilled with the many ways our customers are already utilizing our new home monitoring platform and are excited to see where we can take it from here."

Smart system, smarter features

ecobee’s new Autopilot feature is at the heart of Haven. Autopilot leverages the intelligence of all ecobee devices in the home to better understand user patterns and automatically adjust to fit their needs. Whether it’s the camera automatically powering down via Autopilot when you arrive home, arming or disarming the alarm system or changing the temperature, Haven connects the dots to bring harmony back to the home.

No one enjoys being greeted by the sound of an alarm system. By leveraging the power of geolocation and Wi-Fi connectivity ecobee Haven eliminates the need for a keypad and other challenging entry and exit devices so that you can go hands free with ease. ecobee Haven also offers three monitoring settings: Armed, Armed-Stay and Disarmed. Customers can adjust which sensors participate in each setting to meet their specific needs. By employing these smart entry and monitoring features, ecobee Haven understands when residents are home and when they are away – including recognizing which family member is coming and going – within the ecobee app itself. That means ecobee Haven can easily assess the difference between a known occupant and an unknown intruder, providing better context around activities at home and minimizing unwanted anxiety.

Privacy for peace of mind

The home is the most personal space there is, and one where privacy is paramount. Whether it’s turning a home into a Haven or leveraging Donate Your Data, ecobee makes platforms and products that work better together for the home and its residents and makes user privacy a priority.

Unlike other smart cameras that constantly send video to the cloud for processing, the ecobee SmartCamera with voice control is equipped with an 8-core processor and packed with enough processing power to eliminate cloud-based analysis, instead employing on-device analysis -- video clips are only shared to the cloud when the camera is armed and motion is detected. ecobee has also introduced mandatory two-factor authentication to guard SmartCamera users from unwanted third-party access.

Smart home monitoring reimagined, same open ecosystem

With ecobee Haven, and the company’s new expanded hardware line, ecobee continues to sustain its open ecosystem approach. ecobee SmartCamera will enjoy immediate compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit with SmartThings and Google Assistant compatibility soon to follow. Plus, like the ecobee SmartThermostat, ecobee SmartCamera includes built-in Amazon Alexa so users can get more, for less.

ecobee SmartCamera with voice control

The ecobee SmartCamera with voice control lets you view your home from anywhere. With 1080p video, an expansive 180-degree field of view and Smart Focus, SmartCamera automatically pans and zooms to capture unexpected movement and minimize blind spots. Plus, SmartCamera keeps privacy paramount with automatic shut off when it detects family members arrive home.

ecobee SmartSensor for doors and windows

The new ecobee SmartSensor for doors and windows extends ecobee Haven throughout your home. If a door or window opens and your home is in an armed state, you’ll receive a notification to keep you in control from anywhere. You can pair ecobee SmartSensors with SmartCamera or with an existing ecobee smart thermostat.

ecobee SmartSensor

SmartSensors work with ecobee Haven to detect temperature and occupancy. Place sensors around the home for comfort control and motion detection. Sensors will send alerts when you’re away, not when you’re home.

ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control

In addition to its proven energy saving features, the SmartThermostat with voice control works with ecobee Haven and other ecobee smart devices (ecobee Haven will also be compatible with ecobee3, ecobee3 lite and ecobee4) to deliver insights about your home. SmartThermostat detects sudden temperature fluctuations and monitors for occupancy. If it detects something meaningful, it sends you an alert or a recommendation, so you can take action.

Pricing and Availability

Beginning April 15, 2020, ecobee users can sign-up for a thirty-day free trial of Haven home monitoring by visiting ecobee.com/Haven or directly through the ecobee app. For those who wish to extend the power of Haven throughout their home, ecobee SmartCamera with voice control and ecobee SmartSensor for doors and windows will be available in the following bundles:

Total Home Comfort and Security Bundle: $499 USD, $699 CAD SmartThermostat with voice control SmartCamera with voice control SmartSensor 2-pack SmartSensor for doors and windows 2-pack

$499 USD, $699 CAD Home Comfort with Voice Control Bundle: $313 USD, $449 CAD SmartThermostat with voice control and included SmartSensor SmartSensor 2-pack

$313 USD, $449 CAD Home Security Bundle : $279 USD, $399 CAD SmartCamera with voice control SmartSensor 2-pack SmartSensor for doors and windows 2-pack

: $279 USD, $399 CAD Home Comfort Bundle: $236 USD, $329 CAD ecobee3 lite smart thermostat SmartSensor 2-pack

$236 USD, $329 CAD Camera Coverage Bundle: $319 USD, $449 CAD SmartCamera 2-pack

$319 USD, $449 CAD Sensor Coverage Bundle: $99 USD, $139 CAD SmartSensor 2-pack SmartSensor for doors and windows 2-pack

$99 USD, $139 CAD ecobee SmartCamera with voice control: $179 USD, $249 CAD

$179 USD, $249 CAD ecobee SmartSensor for doors and windows 2-pack: $79 USD, $99 CAD

ecobee Haven Home Monitoring Tiers:

Essential: Home monitoring + Autopilot and Video Storage for up to one device ($5/month USD, $7/month CAD)

Home monitoring + Autopilot and Video Storage for up to one device ($5/month USD, $7/month CAD) Extended: Home monitoring + Autopilot and Video Storage for unlimited devices ($10/month USD, $14/month CAD)

All products will be available to purchase exclusively on ecobee.com.

About

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 by Stuart Lombard. Driven by the desire to reduce his family’s own carbon footprint, Stuart set out to build the first truly smart thermostat that not only conserved energy, but also delivered comfort without compromise. ecobee has been praised for its intuitive design, pioneering smart sensor technology, and providing users with an environmentally friendly solution. Now with the introduction of the new ecobee Haven smart monitoring solution, ecobee SmartCamera with voice control, and ecobee SmartSensors for doors and windows, ecobee continues to deliver smart that makes a difference.

