Intertrust Buys Planet OS

Intertrust Technologies has acquired the assets of Planet OS, a geospatial big data service provider founded in 2012 by Estonian entrepreneurs. Planet OS has built a unique multi-party data platform that has broad application to the Internet of Things (IoT).

By acquiring Planet OS, Intertrust will add its patented data governance technology to the Planet OS platform to enable enterprises to manage highly sensitive data from different sources and protect their intellectual property and proprietary information. The combination of the Planet OS and Intertrust platforms will create a perfect risk management solution for enterprises in markets that simply cannot afford data breaches or misappropriation.

“Planet OS is a highly innovative geospatial big data platform,” said Talal G. Shamoon, Intertrust’s chief executive officer. “Combining Planet OS with Intertrust’s security, risk management and data rights management technologies will allow us to expand our trusted big data capabilities by creating a powerful, multi-party data platform for enterprise-scale, industrial IoT applications.”

Planet OS allows users to manage and visualize multi-format, large-scale data from numerous sources, enabling operators to see patterns and act on analyses that they may have previously overlooked. The platform can reformat data to meet user needs and provide powerful visualization capabilities, and let device makers and service providers go to market with innovative data-driven products in broad markets from self-driving cars and modern public transportation to food security value chain monitoring and healthcare.

“We built Planet OS to help enterprises, government organizations and researchers understand and act on vast amounts of data coming from Internet-connected sensors, so that they can make informed decisions,” said Rainer Sternfeld, founder and chief executive officer of Planet OS. “We are proud that we were able to achieve this goal through our pioneering solutions for geospatial data, and were able to apply these solutions to the energy market. We look forward to expanding our platform inside Intertrust to target all vertical markets.”

Planet OS is currently used by the European energy giant, innogy SE, to manage data coming from their wind assets. Planet OS’ Powerboard product is specifically designed to allow operators of renewable energy assets to prepare for future Artificial Intelligence-enabled applications such as predictive maintenance.

The entire Planet OS team will join Intertrust, and Intertrust will expand its engineering operations in Estonia.

“We are very enthusiastic about establishing technology operations in Estonia, which is a hot-bed of technology innovation, and a serious source of engineering talent,” Shamoon added. “We look forward to working with the Planet OS team, and to leveraging Estonia’s amazing talent pool in software and secure systems.”