Intercontinental Exchange Appoints David Clifton as Interim CEO of Bakkt

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, has appointed David Clifton as Interim CEO of Bakkt, the digital assets trading and payments platform that is majority-owned by ICE. Clifton replaces Mike Blandina, who is leaving the company to pursue a new opportunity. Adam White, who was appointed President of Bakkt earlier this year, will continue in his role.

Clifton, currently ICE’s Vice President, M&A and Integration, joined ICE in 2008, serving previously as Associate General Counsel, M&A. During his tenure, Clifton has played a leading role in the company’s deals, including the 2013 acquisition of NYSE Euronext, among other global strategic initiatives and transactions. Clifton received his JD from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law and is a graduate of Davidson College. In his interim role at Bakkt, Clifton will focus on completing the integration of Bridge2 Solutions, which Bakkt acquired earlier this year, while also driving forward Bakkt’s growth initiatives.

“David Clifton has been deeply engaged in many of our most important initiatives over the years and, after helping to lead the acquisition of Bridge2 to accelerate the rollout of Bakkt’s consumer application, I know he will provide outstanding leadership for Bakkt as its Interim CEO,” said Jeffrey Sprecher, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ICE. “I also want to express our gratitude to Mike Blandina for his work to help grow Bakkt during an important transformational period for the company and wish him all the best in his new endeavor.”

Since its launch, Bakkt has focused on building trust in and unlocking the value of digital assets. In 2019, Bakkt launched with ICE Futures U.S., the first fully regulated bitcoin futures and options market. That market is supported by the Bakkt Warehouse, a regulated bitcoin custody offering that allows institutions around the world to safeguard their assets using Bakkt’s enterprise-grade technology and infrastructure.

Last month, Bakkt completed its Series B round of funding, raising an additional $300 million of capital from Intercontinental Exchange and other leading software companies and venture firms. As part of that funding, Bakkt acquired Bridge2 Solutions, a provider to loyalty programs of 7 of the top 10 financial institutions and 2 of the largest U.S. airlines, in addition to supporting another 4,500 loyalty and incentive programs. Bridge2 Solutions will help accelerate the development of the Bakkt consumer application, which will provide digital asset aggregation, conversion, and payments through a single platform for consumers globally.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

ICE-CORP

ICE Media Contact:

Josh King

Josh.King@theice.com

212-656-2490

ICE Investor Contact:

Warren Gardiner

Warren.Gardiner@theice.com

770-835-0114