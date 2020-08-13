Intelligent Waves, Trusted Transformational IT Leader, Posts Up Among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in 2020 for the Second Year in a Row

Intelligent Waves Posts Up on Inc. 5000's 2020 List With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 154.31% Percent

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Waves LLC, a leading-edge trusted IT systems integrator that delivers high-impact transformational IT solutions to Government's most mission-critical challenges, announced today it was recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

This ranking is the second year in a row that Intelligent Waves has earned top placement on the coveted list. The ranking is a result of the company's three-year revenue growth rate of 154.31%.

"We are honored to be recognized by the prestigious Inc. magazine, and rank among America's most successful companies for two consecutive years in a row", stated Jared Shepard, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Intelligent Waves. "As a transformational IT organization that's focused on delivering high-impact innovative solutions to Government's most-demanding agencies, we have made it a top priority to invest in the best people, the most innovative technologies, and our overall strategic growth. And the best is yet to come as we intend to roll out new disruptive solutions in multiple domains of expertise."

This year, Intelligent Waves' has experienced unprecedented growth and continued success for the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Intelligent Waves continued to expand at a rate of 130% during 2019 and 2020, including over $220 Million in single award contracts in 2019.

Intelligent Waves has gained recognition for providing strategic federal IT solutions that solve complex challenges in Cybersecurity, Enterprise IT, Software Defined Network, Secure Mobility, Advanced Analytics, Machine-Learning (ML), and other leading-edge technology solutions. We have transformed the Secure Mobility industry through our virtual mobility solution Hypori. Hypori creates a physical and virtual separation between devices and enterprise data, leaving no data on the mobile device.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

