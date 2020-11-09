InteliChart Partners with Harris Computer Corporation to Enhance Patient Engagement Experience for Harris Clients

FORT MILL, S.C. & DECATUR, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthcare--InteliChart, the leader in patient engagement technologies, is pleased to announce a partnership with Harris Computer Corporation. Harris is a global vertical market software provider that focuses on providing feature-rich and robust industry-specific solutions to healthcare organizations.

As a result of this partnership, Harris’ clients will reap the benefits of InteliChart’s deep API integration with Harris’ Coordinated Care Platform, Visual HealthNet, and Epitomax. Access to InteliChart’s Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform will maximize workflows, increase revenues, and meet the long-term patient engagement goals of organizations using a Harris EHR solution. InteliChart enables partners like Harris to seamlessly deploy the solutions on the Healthy Outcomes platform with a single integration.

“InteliChart has a rich history of successfully partnering with EHR vendors who rely on us for product innovation and development for their patient-engagement solutions,” said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. “As an organization, we are focused solely on the patient and enhancing provider workflows in managing patients outside the patient visit. Our partners benefit from our concentrated effort to deliver the very best patient experience and market-leading patient engagement technology. In turn, we preserve the ability for our partners to focus their development efforts on what resonates most with their existing user base and prospective new users, and maintain their competitive position.”

InteliChart’s partners recognize the significant resources and time that go into developing a top-tier patient engagement platform and the advantage of working with a company that has unmatched industry knowledge and expertise.

“We are confident our clients will have a positive experience with the orchestrated engagement that comes from the solutions on the Healthy Outcomes platform working together in unison,” said Mark Bennett, Executive Vice President of Harris Coordinated Care Solutions. “Partnering with InteliChart supports our mission to help our public health and the public and private behavioral and mental health providers enhance the quality and efficiency of care and reduce the overall burden of health care costs. We look forward to the success our clients will achieve with InteliChart’s premium technology that engages patients throughout their healthcare journey and contributes to positive outcomes.”

About N. Harris Computer Corporation

N. Harris Computer Corporation acquires vertical market software businesses, manages them well, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, and healthcare verticals to operate over 130 businesses globally across more than 20 industries. Harris is a part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America’s most active acquirers of software businesses. Harris’ focus is on creating long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets the changing needs of its customers over time. Further information about Harris may be obtained from its website at www.harriscomputer.com.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform with smart, user-friendly solutions that work in unison to engage patients and attain superior outcomes proactively. The Healthy Outcomes solution suite consists of Patient Portal, Patient eVisit, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey and Patient Activate.

Located in Fort Mill, SC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing over 45 million patients. We integrate with 30-plus EHR products and a single API integration accesses all the solutions in our Healthy Outcomes suite. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

