Intel to Sponsor Olympics Thru 2024

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Intel have inked a long-term technology partnership at an official signing ceremony in New York with IOC President Thomas Bach and Brian Krzanich, Intel’s chief executive officer.

Intel will join “The Olympic Partner” (TOP) worldwide sponsorship program, becoming a Worldwide TOP Partner through 2024. Intel will promote its virtual reality and replay technology as well as drone light shows.

“As a result of Olympic Agenda 2020, the IOC is forging groundbreaking partnerships,” said Bach. “Intel is a world leader in its field, and we’re very excited to be working with the Intel team to drive the future of the Olympic Games through cutting-edge technology. The Olympic Games provide a connection between fans and athletes that has inspired people around the world through sport and the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect. Thanks to our new innovative global partnership with Intel, fans in the stadium, athletes and audiences around the world will soon experience the magic of the Olympic Games in completely new ways.”

“We are excited to join the Olympic Movement and integrate Intel’s innovative technologies to advance the Olympic Games experience for fans around the world,” said Krzanich. “Through this close collaboration with the Olympic family, we will accelerate the adoption of technology for the future of sports on the world’s largest athletic stage.”

The Olympic Games offer an unparalleled global platform to showcase what Intel technology can do to transform the future of sports. The first Olympic Games activation will take place at the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, in South Korea, in February 2018, where Intel technology will provide real-time virtual reality viewing of the Olympic Winter Games.

Working with the IOC, Intel’s contributions to the Olympic Movement will include technology developments that will be rolled out as the multiyear partnership evolves, for example:

Technological and content support for Olympic Broadcasting Services’ host broadcaster operations, as well as for the Olympic Channel, the multi-platform destination where fans can discover, engage and share in the power of sport and the excitement of the Olympic Games all year round.

Intel’s 5G platforms will be used at the Olympic Games to demonstrate how 5G will transform communications over the next decade. Starting in 2018, Intel will partner on what is expected to be the first 5G showcase, setting the stage for the global deployment of 5G.

Intel True VR will offer the first live virtual reality broadcast of the Olympic Winter Games, providing fans the opportunity for a more immersive experience from their own homes.

Intel drone light show technology will create never-seen-before images in the sky.

Intel 360 replay technology will allow fans to experience the greatest, most memorable Olympic moments from every angle at the Olympic venues. In the future, TV viewers at home will be able to experience what it’s like to be at the Olympic Games with a front-row seat, or choose from many different viewing points in the Olympic venues. The power to choose what they want to see and how they want to experience the Olympic Games will be in the hands of the fans.

As a Worldwide TOP Partner, Intel will support the National Olympic Committees and their teams around the world, as well as the IOC and the Organizers of the Olympic Games. Intel’s global activation rights will include the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Olympic Games in 2024 in a city yet to be selected.