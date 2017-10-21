Intel Capital Leads $8.5 Million EchoPixel Funding

The financing round was led by new investor Intel Capital and included existing EchoPixel investors Aurus Capital, Runa Capital and Harris & Harris Group. Also participating were new investors LAM Research and Binomial. Proceeds from the Series A financing will be allocated towards expanding EchoPixel’s Commercial, R&D and Regulatory organizations.

Intel Capital has invested more than $12.2 billion in 1,500 companies since 1991, 640 of which have been acquired or gone public.

“With its promise to make medical images more accessible to more clinicians and transform the ways doctors work and patients understand their unique anatomy, EchoPixel’s True 3D has generated excitement in the medical community,” said Sergio Aguirre, founder and Chief Executive Officer of EchoPixel.

EchoPixel’s True 3D Viewer software enables physicians and surgeons to see and interact with medical images the way they would with real, physical objects. The system leverages existing DICOM image data to create life-size virtual reality objects, allowing physicians to move, turn, dissect, and cut open virtual patient specific anatomy. When supported by EchoPixel’s software, clinicians are empowered with a holographic experience with numerous potential benefits across a range of medical applications, including:

Enhanced pre-operative planning and better interactive understanding of unique anatomy that can be used as a reference during surgery

Improved patient selection for implantable devices enabling clinicians to better tailor personalized patient care

Enriched communication and collaboration among members of the surgical team, including surgeons and other OR staff

Increased patient engagement that facilitates informed consent and adherence to rehabilitation

These benefits have the potential to address day-to-day hospital challenges, such as, faster surgical planning, a better understanding of possible complication areas, reducing OR time and advancing patient engagement and outcomes.

True 3D is being used in clinical and research settings around the world, including the University of California, San Francisco, Stanford, the Cleveland Clinic, the Lahey Clinic, and the Hershey Medical Center, among others.

“The growth in key centers working on significant solutions using True 3D, and the number of leadership organizations supporting EchoPixel’s marketing efforts, have positioned the company for rapid growth moving forward,” said Ron Schilling, PhD, Executive Chairman, EchoPixel.

“Intel Capital invests in pioneering technologies,” said Wendell Brooks, senior vice president of Intel Corp. and president of Intel Capital. “We are excited to invest in EchoPixel and to see their technology transform patient care through the use of augmented reality.”